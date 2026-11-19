Samsung is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence feature for its Galaxy smartphones. It would scan emails, notifications and app data and turn the important parts into reminders, so users don't have to track them by hand.

According to leaks reported by several Android-focused outlets this week, the feature, called "Daily Brief" or "Daily Briefing," is being developed for One UI 9.5, the next major version of Samsung's Android software. Samsung has not officially announced the feature.

How it would work

Daily Briefing is expected to be part of Now Brief, Samsung's existing daily summary screen that shows key events, weather and schedule information.

According to the reports, the new feature would pull information from emails, notifications and other supported apps to find things users shouldn't miss, then turn it into simple reminder cards inside Now Brief.

Examples reportedly include:

upcoming bill payments subscription charges appointments work deadlines

One leaked screenshot reportedly shows Now Brief highlighting a Netflix payment notice.

The aim is to save users from setting reminders themselves. Instead, the phone's AI would spot important information in their inboxes and alerts.

Powered by 'Personal Agent Core'

Daily Briefing reportedly runs on Personal Agent Core, a system Samsung is building to connect Galaxy AI with apps and services across the device.

That points to a broader push by Samsung toward "agentic" AI: assistants that do tasks on their own instead of simply responding to commands. Smartphone makers and tech companies are racing to build such systems.

The feature is similar to Google's Gemini Daily Brief, which also gives users a summary of what is important in their day.

Could require a subscription

Reports suggest the new feature may not be free. Unlike the existing Now Brief, Daily Briefing could require a Galaxy AI Premium subscription.

The current Now Brief experience is expected to stay free.

That would fit a wider industry shift. Tech companies are looking for ways to make money from costly AI features, which require heavy computing power.

Timing and devices

Samsung is expected to launch One UI 9.5 with the Galaxy S27 series early next year. Samsung usually debuts its newest AI features on its flagship phones first, then brings them to other Galaxy devices through software updates.

The leaks also point to other One UI 9.5 changes. These include upgraded calling features, such as the option to record custom greetings for Samsung's direct voicemail service.

Samsung began rolling out One UI 9, based on Android 17, in July 2026.

Privacy questions likely

AI features that read emails and notifications are likely to raise privacy questions about how personal data is processed and stored. Samsung has stressed on-device processing for some Galaxy AI features in the past. It has not said how Daily Briefing would handle user information.

Until Samsung confirms the feature, details including the name, functions and pricing could change before launch.