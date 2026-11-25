Allstate customers reported problems reaching the insurer's website and mobile app on Tuesday morning. The disruptions left some policyholders unable to log in to their accounts two days before Thanksgiving.

Outage tracker Downdetector said in a post on X that user reports indicated problems with Allstate since 6:24 a.m. EST, and asked users how the issue was affecting them using the hashtag #AllstateDown.

Site points to maintenance

The company's own website appeared to explain at least part of the disruption. According to Neowin, Allstate insurance users reported problems accessing the portal via the website or other means, and the Allstate website itself said it was down for maintenance services.

Allstate did not immediately issue a public statement explaining the problem, saying whether the maintenance was planned, or giving a timeline for full restoration.

Reports spike

Outage reports rose sharply from normal levels. At the time Neowin published, Downdetector showed 319 issue reports against a baseline of just zero.

Another tracker showed a similar pattern. Instatus recorded 103 reports in the last hour, five times normal. Most reports concerned the app (40%), login (30%) and the website (21%), with 9% citing other issues.

The problems may have started earlier. One tracking site recorded 4,713 reports on Monday, Nov. 23, which it flagged as an outage spike, and 2,128 reports on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The same site described Allstate as partly down, with problems for some users.

Not every monitor detected a problem. IsItDownRightNow's server checks reported that Allstate.com's server was up, which suggests the site was reachable even as users struggled to log in or use account features. That pattern is consistent with a maintenance page or a problem limited to certain services rather than a total outage.

What customers can't do

The disruption mainly affects digital self-service tools. Users may have trouble opening or using the Allstate mobile app, and customers may have difficulty signing in to their online accounts.

Those tools are central to how many policyholders manage coverage. Customers use the app and website to view ID cards, pay bills, file and track claims, and request roadside help. Earlier user reports on another tracker covered the website (42%), login (33%) and claims (13%), with smaller shares citing payments, policies and charges.

Not necessarily nationwide

Outage trackers rely on user reports, which do not always reflect the full picture. An increase in user reports does not automatically confirm a nationwide outage, and some problems may be limited to specific services, locations, devices or internet connections.

What policyholders can do

Customers who need urgent help can still reach Allstate by phone, including for claims and roadside assistance. Drivers who need proof of insurance may be able to use a printed or previously downloaded ID card. Customers with payments due should keep records of any failed attempts in case of a late notice.

The timing could matter for travelers. The outage comes ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, when roadside assistance and claims requests often rise.

About Allstate

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company is one of the largest personal lines insurers in the United States, selling auto, home, renters and life insurance.

It was unclear late Tuesday morning when all services would be fully restored. This story will be updated as Allstate provides more information.