Megaport Shares Jump 9.6% as AI Infrastructure Bet Lifts ASX Tech Stock Ahead of Quarterly Update This Week

Megaport Ltd shares jumped nearly 10% on Tuesday. The network and cloud infrastructure provider extended a rally driven by its expansion into computing services for artificial intelligence, as investors positioned ahead of its quarterly update later this week.

Megaport shares rose A$1.54, or 9.60%, to close at A$17.58. In the session they traded between A$16.30 and A$17.83. About 1.67 million shares changed hands, and the company's market value rose to about A$4.2 billion.

The stock is up about 14% over the past year, though it remains below levels near A$20 reached earlier this month.

The broader S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46% to 8,850.1. Australian technology stocks were lifted by a strong night on Wall Street, where chipmakers and AI-related shares rallied after Anthropic filed for an initial public offering and Meta Platforms unveiled plans to raise up to US$95 billion to fund its AI build-out.

Megaport did not release any market-sensitive news on Tuesday.

From network to compute

Megaport, based in Brisbane, built its business on software-defined networking. Its platform lets companies connect to cloud providers, data centers and each other on demand. Over the past year, it has broadened into computing infrastructure as demand for AI processing has surged.

In August, the company reported record results for the year to June 30, 2026:

Group annual recurring revenue rose 62% to A$395.2 million, made up of A$289.6 million from network services and A$105.6 million from compute. Total revenue rose 37% to A$312.2 million. Gross profit rose 41% to A$229 million, with a gross margin of 73%. EBITDA rose 24% to A$77.1 million, ahead of guidance.

At the same time, Megaport announced the acquisitions of Latitude.sh, which provides dedicated CPU, GPU and storage infrastructure, and Extreme IX, which gives the company a footprint in India. It also launched a fully underwritten A$827.3 million entitlement offer to fund contracted infrastructure, build a pool of on-demand GPUs and keep capacity for further deals.

Big contracts

Megaport has signed a series of large customer contracts this year. In June, it announced four major contracts with a combined total value of about A$458.9 million and annual recurring revenue of about A$199 million. Earlier deals included three contracts with two U.S. AI customers and a 36-month compute and storage agreement with Latitude.sh.

According to the company, long-term strategic contracts announced since late April total about A$1.3 billion.

The contract wins helped push the shares up more than 200% over six months to late September.

Investor backing

Institutional investors have been increasing their positions. Pinnacle Investment Management lifted its stake in Megaport to 11.03% from 8.22%, according to a substantial holder notice.

Quarterly update ahead

Investors will look for evidence that the new compute business is converting contracts into recurring revenue. Megaport's next trading update is expected around Oct. 29, according to market data.

Key areas of focus include:

Growth in annual recurring revenue, particularly from the compute division Progress in deploying GPU capacity funded by the entitlement offer Margins, as the company shifts toward more capital-intensive infrastructure Integration of Latitude.sh and Extreme IX

AI sentiment swings

Tuesday's gain came as global investors reassessed AI-related stocks after a volatile period. Concerns about the cost and financing of AI infrastructure weighed on technology shares last week. Over the weekend, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk warned on X that "the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation," pressuring specialized cloud providers.

Those concerns eased overnight. The Nasdaq rose 0.8% and chip stocks rallied, which helped lift Australian AI-exposed names. Data center operator NextDC also rose in early trading on Tuesday.

Risks

Megaport's move into compute brings new risks. It needs heavy capital investment and exposes the company to customer concentration and to the prospect of falling GPU rental prices if supply catches up with demand. Its expanded share count after the large entitlement offer also means growth needs to be strong to support the valuation.

Analysts are expected to scrutinize whether the company's network business, which has historically delivered high margins, continues to grow alongside the newer compute operation.

Locally, investors are also watching Wednesday's third-quarter inflation data. A higher-than-expected reading could strengthen the case for a Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate rise on Nov. 3, which tends to weigh on growth stocks.