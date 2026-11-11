Samsung Galaxy S27 Camera Leak Reveals 200MP Upgrade for Pro and Ultra as Base Models Reuse Older Sensors

SEOUL, South Korea — Leaked camera specifications for Samsung's four upcoming Galaxy S27 models suggest the company is focusing its biggest hardware upgrades on its most expensive phones. The cheaper models would largely reuse sensors from earlier generations.

The sensor list was first published by SammyGuru and covers the Galaxy S27, S27+, the new S27 Pro and the S27 Ultra. It shows the Pro and Ultra sharing a new 200-megapixel main camera. The base and Plus models would carry over hardware with few changes.

Samsung has not announced the phones and has not commented on the leaks. The lineup is expected to launch in early 2027.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S27 and S27+ will keep a 50-megapixel main camera using either Sony's IMX955 or Samsung's S5KGNG sensor, unchanged from the Galaxy S26 generation. They would also use a 12-megapixel Sony IMX564 ultrawide without autofocus, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto on Samsung's S5K3K1, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Some of these sensors are up to five years old, according to reports on the leak.

The S27 Pro and S27 Ultra are reportedly getting the new 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP6 main sensor, which replaces the HP2 used in recent Ultra models. Both would also get a 50-megapixel ultrawide, using either Samsung's ISOCELL JN3 or Sony's IMX855, and a new 16-megapixel selfie camera on Samsung's S5K2P5.

Zoom is the main difference between the two premium phones. The S27 Pro is expected to use the 3x telephoto camera from the Galaxy S26 Ultra, built on Samsung's S5K3LD sensor. The S27 Ultra would keep a 50-megapixel 5x periscope camera.

That would make the S27 Ultra the first Ultra model in years with a single telephoto lens. Its predecessor had separate 3x and 5x zoom cameras. Several outlets that track Samsung called the overall camera update cautious, and some said the Ultra's lost lens would disappoint longtime fans.

Separate reports say the S27 Pro is central to Samsung's plans for the lineup. South Korea's ETNews reported that Samsung plans to build about 35 million Galaxy S27 phones. About 18 million of those would be the Ultra and 7 million to 8 million the Pro. That would give the two premium models more than 70% of planned production, leaving the base and Plus models with the remaining 9 million to 10 million units. If those targets hold, Samsung expects the new Pro to outsell both the standard S27 and the S27+.

Several reports linked the shift toward pricier models to a global shortage of memory chips that has raised component costs across the smartphone industry. Pushing buyers toward higher-priced phones would help Samsung protect its margins.

The S27 Pro is expected to be a smaller version of the Ultra without the S Pen stylus. It would include several features previously reserved for the top model, such as Samsung's Privacy Display screen technology, along with a matching design. Reports put its display at about 6.4 inches. The base and Plus models reportedly will not get Privacy Display.

Trade records cited by Notebookcheck suggest Samsung will also use different chips for each tier. The base and Plus models would use the in-house Exynos 2700. The Pro would get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, and the Ultra a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

Prices have not leaked. Current U.S. pricing for the Galaxy S26+ starts at $1,099.99 and for the S26 Ultra at $1,299.99. The S27 Pro is expected to fall between the S27+ and the Ultra, and analysts have warned that higher component costs could push prices up across the range.

Smartphone leaks are often accurate in broad terms but can change before launch, and production targets frequently shift. Still, the latest reports suggest that Samsung's 2027 flagships will improve mainly at the top of the range.