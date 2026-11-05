Midterm Election Results by State: Democrats Win House and Senate as Texas, Kansas and Iowa Flip in Upsets

WASHINGTON — Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to projections by major news organizations, flipping Senate seats in states including Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina and ending unified Republican control of Washington for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

CBS News projected that Democrats will take control of the House and Senate next year. The network projected Senate control shortly after 11:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Results remain unofficial, and counting continued Wednesday in several close contests.

Senate: a string of flips

Democrats entered the night needing a sizable gain to win the chamber. The party needed a net gain of at least four seats to take control of the Senate. As of 8 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Democrats had won 54 Senate seats to the Republicans' 44, according to a tally by Yahoo News.

The Associated Press projected Democratic flips of Republican-held Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. The AP also called the Maine Senate race for Democrat Troy Jackson over incumbent Republican Susan Collins. Collins conceded to Jackson, though CBS News had not yet projected a winner in that race.

Here is how key Senate races stood by state, based on network projections and unofficial returns:

In Texas, CBS News projected Democrat James Talarico the winner, the first Democratic Senate victory in the state since 1988. With about 96% of the expected vote counted, Talarico had 55.2% to 42.9% for Republican Ken Paxton, according to NBC News.

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton led Republican Sen. Roger Marshall 50.93% to 46.06% with 98.5% of votes counted, according to Fox News results. Kansas had not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.

In Iowa, Democrat Josh Turek had 50.5% to 46.4% for Republican Ashley Hinson. The AP's call in Iowa took Democrats to 51 seats, counting independents who caucus with them.

In Ohio, CBS News projected that Democrat Sherrod Brown won the special election. Brown had 50.0% to 45.2% for Republican Sen. Jon Husted.

In North Carolina, former Gov. Roy Cooper won, the first Democratic Senate victory in the state since 2008, and outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis congratulated him.

In Maine, Jackson led Collins 53.8% to 46.1%.

Democrats also defended their own seats in contested states. The party held onto battleground seats in Georgia and Michigan. In New Hampshire, CBS News projected Democrats kept the open seat in their column after defeating Republican John Sununu.

Republicans held several seats. In Florida, Republican Ashley Moody defeated Democrat Angie Nixon, CBS News projected. In Louisiana, Rep. Julia Letlow won the Senate race after defeating incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy in the Republican primary with Trump's endorsement. ABC News projected Republican Kurt Alme the winner in Montana. In Kentucky, Republican Rep. Andy Barr won his Senate race.

Some contests remained unresolved Wednesday. In Alaska, with 74% of the vote counted, the Democratic candidate held 48.2% to the Republican's 47.9%, according to ABC News, which also reported the Mississippi Senate race was separated by dozens of votes.

House: Democrats win majority

Democrats needed a net gain of three seats to win the House. Estimates of their total gains varied by outlet. CNN reported Democrats were projected to flip at least 27 congressional districts, while NBC Washington reported at least 29 House flips.

Among the notable results, Democrat Lindsay James defeated Republican Joe Mitchell in Iowa's 2nd District, and Democrat Zach Dembo won Kentucky's 6th District over Republican Ralph Alvarado, CBS News projected.

Governors: Democrats gain majority

Democrats also made gains in state capitals. Democratic candidates won control of governor's offices in Georgia, Iowa, Texas, Ohio and Nevada, according to NBC News. Republicans entered Election Day with a 26-24 advantage in governorships; Democrats now hold 28 and Republicans 20, with two races yet to be called, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In Texas, Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa defeated third-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Hinojosa led 53.0% to 45.6% with about 96% of the vote counted.

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson, flipping the office for the first time in 24 years. Her victory makes her the first Black woman elected governor in the United States.

In Iowa, Democrat Rob Sand defeated Republican Zach Lahn. Democrats also defended competitive governorships in Maine and Wisconsin.

What drove voters

Exit polling pointed to economic concerns. CBS News reported that 89% of voters said cost of living was a major or crucial factor in their votes, and that Trump's approval rating stood at 38%.

Reactions

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who is in line to become majority leader, opened his election night remarks by declaring, "against all odds, we Democrats have won the Senate."

Trump said the results did not reflect on him. "I don't view it as a hit on me," he told Fox News in a live phone interview, attributing the losses to a "mood in the air." In a Truth Social post, he wrote that "if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" referring to his absence from the ballot. He also told The New York Times he is "absolutely willing to accept" the results.

Many of the Republican candidates who lost, including Darline Graham in South Carolina, Paxton in Texas, Michael Whatley in North Carolina and Mike Collins in Georgia, had been hand-picked by Trump, in some cases over the objections of other Republicans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged the loss of the Republican majority, pointing to historical headwinds for a president's party in midterm elections. "It's very, very difficult to overcome," Johnson told supporters in Shreveport, Louisiana. He also warned against turning congressional oversight into partisan retaliation.

What comes next

The new Congress will be sworn in in January. Democratic control of both chambers will give the party subpoena powers. Trump struck a more conciliatory tone toward Democrats, whom he will now need to pass legislation through Congress.

All results remain unofficial until certified by state election officials, and margins in several races could shift as remaining ballots are counted.