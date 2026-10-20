PARK CITY, Kan. — President Donald Trump held a rally in Kansas on Monday to boost Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in an unexpectedly competitive reelection race, warning that the violent unrest in France could foreshadow problems in the United States if Democrats win next month's midterm elections.

Speaking at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, a suburb of Wichita, Trump urged supporters to turn out for Marshall in a state that has long been reliably Republican.

"I love you Kansas, but I'm here for a guy named Roger Marshall," Trump said.

The rally was Trump's latest stop in conservative-leaning states where Republican candidates face tighter-than-expected contests, as voters express frustration over rising prices and the war involving Iran.

France as a campaign theme

In a new addition to his stump speech, Trump pointed to the widespread protests in France, which in recent days have included riots and looting, as an example of what could happen in the United States if Democrats gain control of Congress.

Trump blamed what he described as left-wing politicians in Europe and immigration policies for the turmoil in France. He did not provide evidence that similar unrest would occur in the United States under Democratic leadership.

The French protests began last month in high schools in the Paris suburbs, where students demonstrated against teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school buildings. The movement has since broadened into nationwide demonstrations over the cost of living and cuts to public services, drawing labor unions, students and other groups. While most protesters have marched peacefully, some demonstrations have turned violent.

Trump said Marshall was all that stands "between the people of Kansas and communists" taking control of the U.S. Senate. He also dismissed polls showing a close race, insisting that Republican candidates gain support wherever he campaigns.

A competitive race in a red state

Marshall, a physician first elected to the Senate in 2020, is facing a strong challenge from Democrat Adam Hamilton, a pastor.

The race has drawn national attention because Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since the 1930s. Republicans have held both of the state's Senate seats for decades, making a competitive contest there a sign of a difficult political environment for the party.

Marshall's campaign has emphasized cultural issues. At Monday's rally, he spoke about combating what he described as radical Islam and criticized Hamilton as out of step with Kansas voters, citing Hamilton's support for gay pride parades. The crowd responded with loud boos when Marshall raised the issue.

Hamilton's campaign responded to the rally by describing Marshall's campaign as faltering.

Hamilton has focused his campaign on economic concerns and has sought to appeal to independent and moderate Republican voters frustrated with rising costs.

A bakery bill controversy

Marshall's campaign has also faced unwanted attention in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Hutchinson bakery owner said publicly that Marshall's 2020 campaign never paid a bill of nearly $700 for cookies and other treats ordered for a primary election watch party.

Marshall said his campaign had "absolutely no idea" how the bill went unpaid and paid the bakery $1,300, roughly double the original amount. The episode drew criticism from Democrats and widespread attention online.

Republicans on defense

Trump's visit to Kansas reflects broader concerns among Republicans about their prospects in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, when the party will try to defend its narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

Voter frustration over inflation, gasoline prices and the war involving Iran has weighed on Republican candidates in several states, including some that Trump won comfortably in previous elections.

Democrats need to flip a handful of Senate seats to win control of the chamber. Competitive races in traditionally Republican states such as Kansas could expand their path to a majority.

Republicans, meanwhile, argue that their candidates offer stronger leadership on border security, crime and the economy, and that Democratic policies would worsen inflation and public safety.

Busy campaign schedule

Trump has been holding rallies across the country in the final weeks before the election. His Kansas appearance followed recent events in Georgia, Kentucky, New York, Texas and Alaska.

He is scheduled to campaign in North Carolina on Tuesday, followed by stops in South Carolina and Iowa later this week.

With about two weeks remaining before Election Day, both campaigns in Kansas are expected to intensify their outreach to voters, particularly in the state's suburban areas around Wichita and Kansas City, where elections are often decided.

Early voting is already underway in many states, and the outcome in Kansas could serve as an indicator of the broader national political climate heading into the final stretch of the campaign.