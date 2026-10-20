SEOUL, South Korea — Days after North Korea released photographs appearing to rebut viral claims that Kim Jong Un had died, questions about the North Korean leader's health and the future of his regime continue to draw intense scrutiny in South Korea.

A recent broadcast by South Korean television network Channel A examined the long-running speculation about Kim's health, the growing prominence of his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, and the extraordinary security measures surrounding the leader. Analysts interviewed for the program said a combination of health risks, secrecy and an uncertain succession plan keeps rumors about Kim's mortality circulating.

Death rumors and 'proof of life'

The latest wave of speculation erupted over the weekend, when unverified social media posts claimed that Kim, 42, had suffered a severe brain hemorrhage, fallen into a coma and died. Some posts alleged that he had been taken to Beijing for treatment.

North Korean state media responded indirectly on Tuesday, publishing photographs of Kim touring a national clothing and footwear exhibition in Pyongyang on Monday, accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter. The images contradicted claims that he had died, though they could not be independently verified and did not reveal anything about his medical condition.

North Korea does not release information about its leader's health, leaving outside observers to rely on images, intelligence assessments and changes in his public behavior.

Health red flags

Analysts on the Channel A program pointed to a long list of health concerns that have fueled speculation over the years.

Kim has visibly gained weight since taking power in 2011, and South Korean intelligence officials have previously estimated his weight at about 140 kilograms (more than 300 pounds). Observers have also noted signs such as heavy breathing during public appearances and changes in his gait.

His family history adds to the concern. His father, Kim Jong Il, died of a heart attack in 2011, and his grandfather, North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung, died of a heart attack in 1994. Both suffered from cardiovascular problems.

Kim is also widely reported to be a heavy smoker, though state media in recent years has shown him less often with cigarettes.

The analysts said these risk factors make every unexplained absence from public view a potential trigger for rumors. In 2020, Kim disappeared for about three weeks, prompting widespread reports that he was gravely ill, before he reappeared at a fertilizer factory opening.

Kim Ju Ae's rising profile

The program also focused on Kim Ju Ae, who has accompanied her father to a growing number of major events, including missile launches, military parades and diplomatic occasions, since first appearing in state media in 2022.

Experts interviewed by Channel A said her frequent appearances suggest an effort to establish her as a successor and to seek domestic and international acceptance of a fourth generation of hereditary rule. South Korean intelligence officials have previously said she is viewed as a likely successor, though North Korea has never formally designated an heir.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, a powerful figure in the ruling Workers' Party, is also frequently mentioned in discussions about succession. She was promoted to a full department director in the party earlier this year.

Obsession with security

The broadcast highlighted the extreme lengths to which Kim's entourage goes to protect his biological information.

During foreign trips, aides have reportedly taken steps to ensure Kim leaves behind no traces such as hair, fingerprints or other biological material that could be analyzed by foreign intelligence agencies to assess his health. Reports from his past summits have described aides wiping down chairs and surfaces he touched, and the use of a portable toilet so his waste would not be left behind.

Analysts say such precautions reflect the regime's view of the leader's health as a closely guarded state secret.

Fears of instability

The program also discussed signs of internal anxiety within the regime, including what analysts described as heavy security during Kim's military inspections to guard against assassination attempts and the deployment of security forces to maintain order.

Experts warned that a sudden death of the leader without a clearly established successor could lead to instability inside North Korea, raising questions about control of the country's nuclear arsenal and its relations with South Korea, China and the United States.

A longevity institute

Channel A also reported on a secretive North Korean government organization dedicated to researching longevity and producing health products for the country's leaders. Analysts questioned the scientific basis for many of the institute's efforts, describing them as reflecting the regime's emphasis on the leader's health rather than proven medical science.

Such institutions have reportedly existed since the era of Kim Il Sung, when resources were devoted to extending the life of the country's founder.

Separating fact from rumor

The latest episode illustrates how quickly unverified claims about North Korea's leadership can spread online, particularly in the absence of reliable information from Pyongyang.

Analysts caution that rumors about Kim's health have repeatedly proven false in the past, and that the release of new photographs suggests he remains active. At the same time, the underlying health risks and the lack of a formal succession plan mean speculation is likely to continue.

For now, North Korean state media continues to show Kim carrying out public duties, while governments and analysts around the world watch closely for any signs of change in one of the world's most secretive states.