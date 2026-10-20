SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea released photographs Tuesday showing leader Kim Jong Un touring a clothing and footwear exhibition in Pyongyang, after unverified claims spread online that he had suffered a brain hemorrhage and died.

The images, published by state media, show Kim inspecting shoes and women's coats at the 2026 National Garment and Footwear Exhibition on Monday, accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim "looked round the venue of the garment and footwear exhibition of the field of light industry."

North Korean authorities did not directly address the rumors about Kim's health. The photographs could not be independently verified, and it was not possible to confirm exactly when they were taken.

What the photos show

In the images released by state media, Kim examines children's footwear, touches a coat displayed on a mannequin and speaks with officials as he walks through the exhibition hall.

According to KCNA, the exhibition featured more than 70,700 clothing items in more than 30 categories, along with more than 170,000 pairs of shoes in more than 60 varieties, all produced by North Korean light-industry factories.

Kim praised the progress shown by the country's light industry, saying the sector was helping improve people's material and cultural well-being, according to state media.

State media linked the products on display to North Korea's regional development policy, launched in 2024, which aims to build modern factories in 20 cities and counties each year over a decade. The government says the program is intended to raise living standards outside the capital and narrow the gap between urban and rural areas.

How the rumors started

The speculation began over the weekend, when Wanjun Xie, a U.S.-based Chinese dissident linked to the China Democracy Party, claimed on the social media platform X that Kim had suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage and fallen into a coma.

Other posts went further, alleging that Kim had been taken to Beijing for emergency treatment, that Chinese medical specialists had been sent to North Korea, and that Kim had died. Some claimed that China had deployed troops to Pyongyang amid fears of a succession crisis.

None of the claims was accompanied by medical records, photographs, identifiable witnesses or other independently verifiable evidence.

The rumors nonetheless spread rapidly. By late Monday in the United States, they appeared among trending topics on X and Bluesky, according to NK News, a website that monitors North Korea. Several tabloid outlets reported the claims, though some described them as unverified.

NK News said its analysis suggested the rumors spread through social media sharing, potentially amplified by automated accounts.

A familiar pattern

Speculation about Kim's health has surfaced repeatedly during his rule, fueled by the secrecy surrounding North Korea's leadership.

In 2020, Kim disappeared from public view for about three weeks, prompting widespread rumors that he was gravely ill or dead after reportedly undergoing heart surgery. He later reappeared at the opening of a fertilizer factory, and state media released images of the visit.

Kim, 42, is believed to have health risk factors, including weight gain, and both his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, died of heart-related conditions. However, North Korea does not release information about its leader's health.

Why Kim's health matters

Kim's health draws global attention because he leads a nuclear-armed state with a political system that provides little public information about its leaders.

Any serious illness or death would raise questions about succession, the stability of the country's ruling system and North Korea's relations with South Korea, China and the United States.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, a senior figure in the ruling Workers' Party, is frequently mentioned in discussions about succession. She was promoted to a full department director in the party earlier this year.

Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, has also drawn attention through her appearances at major state and military events, leading some analysts to speculate that she is being groomed as a possible successor. North Korea has not publicly established any succession plan.

What the photos do and do not prove

The newly released photographs contradict claims that Kim had died over the weekend. However, they do not independently establish the state of his health or definitively disprove all claims about a possible medical emergency.

North Korean state media typically reports on Kim's public activities a day after they take place, and images are carefully controlled by the government.

Analysts caution that information about North Korea's leadership should be treated carefully, distinguishing between official state media imagery, independently verified reporting and unsubstantiated claims circulating online.

Recent activity

The exhibition visit comes amid an active period for North Korea. Earlier this month, Kim Yo Jong said the country had carried out an intermediate-range missile test.

North Korea has continued to expand its weapons programs and deepen ties with Russia, while maintaining hostility toward South Korea and the United States.