Democrats Flip House and Senate in 2026 Midterms, Securing Historic Wins Across Red States in Rebuke to Trump

Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, flipping at least seven Republican-held Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts in results that extended deep into traditionally conservative territory, according to projections from multiple news organizations as of early Wednesday.

The gains, driven by voter dissatisfaction with inflation, living costs and other national issues, produced a Democratic Senate majority of at least 54 seats to the Republicans' 44, with two races still unresolved. In the House, Democrats held at least 228 seats to the Republicans' 139 with dozens of contests remaining to be called, well above the 218 needed for a majority. The outcome marked one of the more decisive midterm shifts in recent decades and ended Republican control of both chambers.

Senate flips occurred in Kansas, where Adam Hamilton defeated the Republican incumbent to become the first Democrat elected to the seat since 1932; in Texas, where state Rep. James Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton; in South Carolina, where Annie Andrews won; in Iowa; in Ohio, where Sherrod Brown prevailed in a special election; in Maine; and in North Carolina. Democrats also held competitive seats in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed won and is set to become the first Muslim member of the Senate, and in other battlegrounds. Two contests, in Alaska and Mississippi, remained too close or incomplete for final calls early Wednesday.

In the House, Democratic candidates prevailed in districts that had supported the Republican presidential ticket by substantial margins two years earlier, including several seats in states such as Iowa, Kentucky and others across the map. Results continued to arrive from Western states into Wednesday morning.

Gubernatorial races produced additional shifts. Democrats won the governorship in Texas, where Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to become the state's first Latina governor; in Georgia, where Keisha Lance Bottoms won; in Iowa; in Ohio; and in Nevada. Democrats were projected to hold a majority of governorships for the first time since 2010. Other notable outcomes included Byron Donalds becoming the first Black Republican governor in Florida and Deb Haaland winning in New Mexico as the first Native American woman to serve as a state governor.

Exit polling conducted for a consortium of news organizations indicated that a substantial share of voters viewed the election as an opportunity to register dissatisfaction with the direction of the country and with the administration of President Donald Trump. Concerns over the cost of living ranked among the most frequently cited issues. Trump, who had urged Republicans to treat the midterms as a referendum on his record, later said in interviews that he would accept the results. "Absolutely willing to accept those results," he told one outlet, adding that his party would look forward to working with the incoming Democratic majorities.

Democratic leaders framed the outcome as a clear message from voters. Incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who won reelection, told supporters that the results represented a rebuke of the president's record. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries described the returns as evidence that "America is alive and well." Republicans acknowledged the scale of the losses. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the party would continue working "to make America great again."

The results produced several historic firsts beyond the congressional majorities. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire became the first openly gay man elected to the Senate. El-Sayed's victory in Michigan added another milestone. In the House, Democrats reported electing at least 100 women. State-level outcomes included the first Black governors in certain states and other demographic firsts.

Control of both chambers of Congress will allow Democrats to set the legislative agenda, conduct oversight of the executive branch and influence appropriations and confirmation processes for the remainder of Trump's term. Divided government is no longer in place at the federal level. State-level results will also affect redistricting processes, election administration and policy priorities in multiple capitals.

Not all races were resolved by Wednesday morning. Outstanding House contests, particularly in Western states, will determine the final size of the Democratic majority. The two remaining Senate races could still affect the exact margin. Certification processes and any recounts in close contests are expected to proceed under state laws in the coming days and weeks.

Analysts noted that the geographic reach of the Democratic gains—extending into states that had not elected Democrats to the Senate in decades—suggested a broad-based shift rather than gains limited to traditional battlegrounds. Turnout patterns and the relative performance of candidates in districts redrawn after the previous census will be examined in greater detail as full precinct-level data become available.

The midterm elections occurred two years after the 2024 presidential contest and followed a period of elevated inflation, ongoing debates over immigration enforcement, foreign policy and domestic spending. Both parties spent heavily; the Texas Senate race alone attracted well over $200 million in combined spending. Early returns showed Democrats performing strongly in suburban areas and among voters citing economic concerns.

As results continued to be tabulated, both parties began outlining their post-election priorities. Democrats emphasized cost-of-living issues and oversight. Republicans focused on maintaining their policy agenda where possible and preparing for the next cycle. Full official results from all states are expected to be finalized in the weeks ahead, but the principal outcome—Democratic control of Congress—was clear by Wednesday.

The scale of the shifts will shape the final two years of the current presidential term and the landscape heading into the 2028 elections. With majorities in both chambers, Democrats will hold the power to pass legislation, investigate administration actions and set committee agendas, while the president retains veto authority and other executive powers. The precise composition of the new Congress will become clearer as remaining ballots are counted.