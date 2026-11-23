RICHMOND, Va. — A young child in Virginia has died after testing positive for measles. It is the state's first measles death this year, as the country deals with its worst outbreak in more than three decades.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the death Friday. It said only that the child was under 5 years old and gave no other details to protect the family's privacy.

The child's vaccination status was not released.

The death is Virginia's first measles-related death in 2026. According to immunologist Frederic Bertley, it is the state's first since 1978.

A national surge

The death comes days after the United States, Mexico and Bolivia lost their status as countries that had eliminated measles.

The country has recorded more deaths this year as cases have climbed. States have reported at least 12 measles-linked deaths in 2026: eight in Pennsylvania, one in New York and two in Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked more than 5,800 cases this year, the most for any year since 1991.

Virginia has been hit hard. The state has reported 220 cases so far this year, mostly in central Virginia, and the vast majority of those infected were not vaccinated.

Early in the year, cases were rising quickly. By mid-February, the CDC had reported more than 900 cases nationwide, compared with more than 2,200 in all of 2025.

Why measles is dangerous

Health officials warn that measles is far more than a rash and fever. Measles can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, brain inflammation, complications during pregnancy, and death. The virus can also damage immune cells that help the body fight viruses and bacteria it has encountered before, leaving people more vulnerable to other infections.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can stay in a room for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

Young children are among those most at risk of severe complications. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is usually given in two doses, the first at 12 to 15 months of age and the second at 4 to 6 years.

Holiday worries

The timing has added to concerns about the coming weeks. Some worry the virus could spread at Thanksgiving gatherings and over the December holidays, when families travel and gather in large groups.

Experts say most adults don't need a measles booster, though some are good candidates for one. People unsure of their status can check their vaccination records or ask a doctor about a blood test.

The CDC also issued new guidance for pregnant women this month. It highlights higher risks of miscarriage, congenital infection in babies and pneumonia. The vaccine is not given during pregnancy but is recommended before it.

Vaccination remains key

Virginia officials have repeatedly urged residents to get vaccinated. When the state reported its first case of 2025, state epidemiologist Laurie Forlano said: "Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective at protecting people and preventing outbreaks."

Public health experts say falling vaccination rates are behind the comeback. When vaccination coverage drops below the level needed for community protection, the virus can spread quickly through schools, churches and neighborhoods.

The Virginia death is a stark reminder of what is at stake. A disease the United States once declared eliminated is again killing children, and officials warn more cases are likely unless vaccination rates rise.