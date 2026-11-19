For the first time in decades, U.S. doctors are warning about babies born already infected with measles, a rare and potentially deadly condition that experts say has returned as vaccination rates fall.

From the start of 2025 through the end of September, 13 congenital measles cases were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during large outbreaks. The preliminary figures were published Monday in a public health alert in NEJM Evidence. CDC scientists co-authored the alert.

The alert also counted 112 confirmed measles cases during pregnancy. Almost all were in women who had not been vaccinated beforehand or whose vaccination status was unknown.

"This is a brand new phenomenon," said Michael Osterholm, who directs the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

What congenital measles is

Congenital measles occurs when a pregnant woman passes the virus to her fetus in the womb. To be diagnosed, a baby must have been exposed in the uterus and show evidence of measles very soon after birth.

The risk is highest late in pregnancy. An estimated 25% to 30% of babies born to someone who gets measles shortly before delivery may become infected, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Infected newborns may have fever, jaundice and the measles rash. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis, a dangerous swelling of the brain.

Doctors are also worried about subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE, a brain disorder that usually appears years after infection and is almost always fatal. Dr. Adam Ratner, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' infectious diseases committee, said there are signs that children with congenital measles are at higher risk for SSPE and may develop it sooner than other children.

Why it is happening now

Experts say a new situation, shaped by both the vaccine's success and recent doubts about it, has allowed congenital measles to reappear.

Before the vaccine, most people caught measles in childhood and became immune. Later, high vaccination rates protected everyone. Osterholm said many women of childbearing age were not vaccinated over the past 25 years and have never been exposed to the virus.

"Now, this group is highly susceptible to measles," he said.

The CDC has counted more than 7,500 measles cases over the past two years. The Pan American Health Organization was expected to announce that the United States has lost the measles-free status it had held since 2000.

"We're now seeing levels of measles that we haven't seen in 30 years," Ratner said.

Vaccination is the main defense

Doctors say the best protection is for women to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine before pregnancy. The shot cannot be given during pregnancy. Antibodies from a vaccinated mother cross the placenta and protect the baby for a few months after birth.

Pregnant women who are not immune and are exposed to measles can receive an antibody treatment within six days of exposure.

Children usually get their first MMR dose at 12 to 15 months, though infants in outbreak areas can get it as early as 6 months. Health officials say outbreaks are unlikely once community vaccination coverage reaches 95%. Nationally, 92.4% of kindergartners received required MMR shots in the 2025-26 school year.

"We need to get back to the point where everybody who can get vaccinated is getting vaccinated," Ratner said.

Pennsylvania, home to the nation's largest current outbreak, issued a health advisory last month. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also begun issuing guidance to doctors.