Scientists say they have taken an important step toward diagnosing chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in living people. Two new studies show that a blood test may be able to detect advanced forms of the brain disease.

CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts, can currently be confirmed only by examining the brain after death. That has made it impossible to definitively diagnose the condition in former athletes, military veterans and others at risk while they are alive.

The two studies, both published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that levels of a specific protein in the blood were higher in people with advanced CTE.

The key protein

Both studies focused on a protein fragment called eMTBR-tau243, a marker of the tau "tangles" that build up in the brain in diseases such as CTE and Alzheimer's.

Elevated tau is a hallmark of CTE, which is associated with symptoms including memory loss, confusion, mood changes and, in some cases, dementia.

Boston University study

A team led by Boston University and Banner Health published its findings on Nov. 19.

Researchers studied blood samples from 21 former American football players who had their blood drawn while alive and later donated their brains to the BU CTE Center's brain bank. The group included 12 former professional players, seven college players and two high school players.

Eighteen of the players were found to have CTE after death, including 16 with high-stage disease. Three had no CTE.

The protein was significantly higher in people with high-stage CTE than in those with low-stage CTE or none at all. Five of the players with CTE also had Alzheimer's disease, and their levels were the highest.

"This is a game changer," said Michael Alosco, co-director of clinical research at the BU CTE Center and a senior author of the study. He said that if future studies confirm the results, the test could detect CTE with a high level of accuracy.

Washington University study

A separate study led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis was published on Nov. 13.

That study analyzed blood from 229 participants. It included 11 people with autopsy-confirmed CTE, whose protein levels were higher than those of healthy people and rose with disease severity.

The test distinguished advanced CTE from healthy people with high accuracy, but it could not reliably detect early-stage disease.

"We are potentially opening a new door for diagnosing and treating CTE in living patients," said Kanta Horie, a co-senior author of the study.

Important limitations

Researchers stressed that the findings are preliminary. Both studies involved small numbers of people with CTE, and neither test can yet reliably detect the disease in its early stages.

Because Alzheimer's often occurs alongside CTE, the protein alone cannot separate the two diseases. The Washington University team said the marker would likely need to be used alongside other tests.

The Boston University researchers noted their study lacked age-matched control participants and included few low-stage cases. They warned that the test should not be used to make diagnostic decisions until larger validation studies are completed.

No blood test for CTE has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and none is available to the public.

Hard questions ahead

The possibility of a CTE test raises complicated questions for players at every level of football and their families, ESPN reported. Those include whether athletes would want to know their risk, and how the results could affect careers, insurance and legal claims.

Next steps

Researchers say larger studies are needed. Boston University's CTE Center is running a major follow-up study, DIAGNOSE CTE Research Project-II, which aims to enroll 350 men age 50 and older. They include 225 former college and professional football players.

Scientists hope that a reliable test could eventually allow doctors to monitor people at risk, track the disease over time and test potential treatments.

For now, experts say the findings are a promising first step toward a long-sought goal.