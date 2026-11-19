Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that carefully timed bursts of soft sound during sleep can strengthen the brain's natural waste-clearing waves. The discovery could open a new line of research into memory loss and Alzheimer's disease.

The study was published Nov. 15 in Science Translational Medicine. It found that brief pulses of "pink noise," a gentle, steady sound similar to rainfall, increased both slow electrical brain waves and the movement of cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF. CSF helps carry waste away from brain tissue.

The brain's nightly wash cycle

During the day, the brain gradually builds up waste, including proteins it no longer needs. Sleep gives it an important chance to clear these substances away. During rest, waves of CSF flow through the brain to help remove waste and keep it functioning well.

Scientists have increasingly linked this cleaning process to brain health. Many researchers think poor waste clearance may contribute to the buildup of harmful proteins tied to Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Precisely timed sound

The MIT team, led by Laura Lewis, worked with 14 healthy volunteers. While the participants slept, the researchers played very short bursts of pink noise, each lasting about 50 milliseconds, timed to coincide with peaks in slow electrical brain waves.

The researchers recorded brain electrical activity with EEG and tracked CSF movement with functional MRI at the same time. Because the MRI's magnetic fields interfered with the EEG readings, the team developed a method to remove that interference in under 100 milliseconds. They also used an algorithm that predicts when the next slow-wave peak will arrive.

The sounds were quiet enough not to wake the participants.

Stronger waves, larger fluid flow

The timed sounds increased the size of both the slow electrical waves and the CSF waves that follow them. Brain scans linked the slow waves to the narrowing and widening of blood vessels, which helps pump CSF out of the brain.

"Brain waste clearance is really important for Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia," said lead author Joshua Levitt.

Lewis said the team hopes to move the work beyond the lab. "We're really excited to bring this technology to clinical populations," she said.

Important limits

The researchers stressed that the study did not directly show that stronger CSF waves remove more waste or improve sleep quality. The sample was small, and only healthy adults were tested.

The next steps include testing whether boosting CSF flow improves sleep, especially for people with insomnia, and whether it helps clear harmful substances linked to dementia. Levitt has launched a company to develop a possible home device, potentially a headband.

Aging weakens the system

A separate MIT study released this week adds to the picture. It found that the brain's nighttime cleaning system becomes less effective with age. In older adults, the average CSF wave was much smaller, and the decline could not be explained only by older people sleeping less.

Together, the findings point to a possible approach: if aging weakens the brain's cleaning waves, carefully timed sound might one day help restore them.

For now, the researchers say, the results show that a simple sound stimulus, precisely synchronized with brain activity, can change the fluid waves tied to the brain's nighttime cleaning process.