BARCELONA, Spain — An experimental daily pill combined with chemotherapy shrank or stopped the growth of tumors in most patients with advanced pancreatic cancer in an early trial. In some patients, tumors disappeared from scans entirely.

The drug, daraxonrasib, made tumors disappear on scans in 8.2% of patients and shrank tumors in 60.7% of patients when paired with chemotherapy. Tumor growth stopped in 90.2% of patients.

The results were presented Friday at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Barcelona, a major international cancer conference.

How the trial worked

The study was a phase 1/2, single-group trial of 61 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer that had spread to other organs and hadn't yet been treated for advanced disease. Patients took daraxonrasib by mouth once a day along with two intravenous chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. Every participant received the combination.

The results lasted. Median follow-up was 18 months. The median time before the cancer worsened was 12.8 months, nearly double the usual time with standard chemotherapy. At one year, 76.6% of patients were alive. It hasn't yet been confirmed whether the drug helps patients live longer overall.

"We are now seeing not only substantial tumor shrinkages, including complete responses," said Dr. Wungki Park, the study's lead and a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Why it matters

Pancreatic cancer is one of the hardest cancers to treat, because it often spreads before it is found. Only 3% of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer live five years.

Standard treatment does little for many patients. With chemotherapy alone, tumors shrink in about 23% to 42% of patients, growth returns after 5 to 6 months, and survival is typically 8 to 11 months.

Daraxonrasib targets KRAS, a protein that signals cancer cells to keep growing. KRAS mutations are found in more than nine in 10 pancreatic tumors. The drug is part of a move toward medicines that target specific features of cancer cells instead of relying only on chemotherapy.

Cancer Research UK has called the development "the biggest leap forward in decades" for pancreatic cancer patients.

Side effects and limits

The treatment wasn't free of side effects. Patients had rash, diarrhea, fatigue and low blood cell counts, mostly manageable with standard care. About 5% stopped taking daraxonrasib because of side effects.

Experts urged caution. The trial had no comparison group receiving chemotherapy alone, so the drug's added benefit can't yet be confirmed. The findings apply only to pancreatic cancer that has spread.

Researchers also noted that tumors disappearing from scans doesn't prove the disease is gone for good.

Dr. Elena Garralda, the symposium chair, who wasn't involved in the research, said combining RAS-targeted drugs with existing treatments early could potentially bring longer-lasting benefits.

What comes next

A larger randomized Phase 3 trial, RASolute-303, is comparing daraxonrasib alone and with chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone. The drug's developer, Revolution Medicines, funded the trial.

Earlier research involving about 500 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer also showed promising results.

For patients with one of the deadliest cancers, the results are a rare sign of progress. Doctors say the larger trial will show whether the early promise holds up.