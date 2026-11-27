Microsoft Outlook users reported problems with the email service early Friday, according to outage tracker Downdetector. The reports came two weeks after a major global outage knocked Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services offline for more than a day.

Downdetector said in a post on X that user reports showed problems with Outlook since 1:01 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, Nov. 27. The post, published at 1:23 a.m. and tagged #MicrosoftOutlookDown, asked users how the problems were affecting them.

It was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was or how many users were affected. Microsoft had not publicly confirmed an incident as of early Friday, and no cause had been given.

Early-morning reports

The problems were reported in the middle of the night in the U.S., the day after Thanksgiving, when many Americans are off work. That timing could limit the effect on U.S. businesses, though users in Europe and Asia were starting their Friday workday.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting user-submitted reports from several sources. A spike in reports does not always mean a service is down for everyone. Some problems affect only certain regions, accounts or apps.

Other monitoring sites gave a different picture shortly before Downdetector's alert. IsDownNow said Outlook was operating normally and showed no widespread outage indicators as of 00:46 UTC on Nov. 27, which is 7:46 p.m. Eastern time on Thanksgiving, several hours before the reports began.

Users who run into problems can check Microsoft's Service Health Status page and the official Microsoft 365 Status account on X.

Second disruption this month

The reports come soon after one of Microsoft's biggest outages of the year. Starting Thursday, Nov. 12, at around 1 p.m. Eastern time, Microsoft's email system stopped working properly for people around the world, taking Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot with it.

That disruption lasted more than a day. By Friday evening, more than 27 hours in, Microsoft said access was returning but email delivery was still catching up, and it did not yet have a time for full recovery.

The scale was large. More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, according to the company, and Downdetector recorded roughly 130,000 reports of Outlook problems from dozens of countries that Thursday, though reports later declined.

The outage affected businesses and some government operations. Companies and some government operations experienced problems, with users in Asia also reporting difficulties as their Friday workday began.

Cause of the earlier outage

Microsoft later explained what went wrong. The company said it was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI agents, and that the incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced after a recent network change.

Microsoft said there was no sign of a hack. The company reported progress restoring service on Nov. 13 but said intermittent problems remained, and it said it had no evidence of malicious activity.

Recent complaints

Users have reported smaller problems in the days since. As of Nov. 25, outage-monitoring platforms showed mixed signals, with some indicating normal service and others recording user complaints. A widespread U.S. outage had not been independently confirmed.

A day earlier, reported complaints included problems with the Outlook mobile app, website access, email services and account authentication.

What users can try

Users having trouble with Outlook can try a few basic steps:

Check whether the problem affects only the desktop app, the mobile app or the web version, and try another version.

Sign out and back in, or restart the app.

Check Microsoft's official status channels before changing any account settings.

Be careful of phishing emails or texts claiming to fix account problems during an outage. Scammers often take advantage of service disruptions.

Busy shopping day

Friday is Black Friday, one of the busiest online shopping days of the year. Many shoppers rely on email for order confirmations, shipping notices and account verification codes, so even a short disruption could cause frustration.

Microsoft did not immediately provide an update on Friday's reports. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.