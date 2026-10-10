Elon Musk Says SpaceX Could Be Worth Far More Than Earth's Entire Economy, Here's What That Would Really Take

NEW YORK — Elon Musk has never been shy about big predictions. His latest may be his biggest yet.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said this week that he sees a way for his rocket and satellite company to one day be worth vastly more than the combined output of every economy on the planet, a claim that drew both admiration and skepticism from market analysts.

"This will sound super crazy, but I see a path to SpaceX being worth orders of magnitude more than the current Earth economy," Musk wrote Thursday in a post on X.

A day later, he offered a clarification.

"'Seeing a path' is not a statement of extreme confidence that we will achieve that outcome," Musk wrote Friday. "Just means that I believe there is such a path and the probability of achieving it is not zero."

Putting the numbers in perspective

The scale of Musk's vision is difficult to grasp.

The International Monetary Fund projected in April that global economic output, measured at market exchange rates, would reach about $126 trillion this year. SpaceX ended Thursday's trading with a market value of about $2.2 trillion, meaning the world economy is currently roughly 57 times larger than the company.

"Orders of magnitude" implies at least a hundredfold difference. For SpaceX to be worth 100 times today's global output, its market value would need to exceed roughly $12 quadrillion.

Holding other factors constant, that would require SpaceX's share price to rise about 5,500-fold from current levels. At that rate, a $1,000 investment made today would grow to about $5.5 million.

Strictly speaking, the comparison mixes different measures. Global gross domestic product counts the value of goods and services produced in a year, while a company's market capitalization reflects investors' estimate of its future profits. Still, the comparison illustrates the sheer size of Musk's ambition.

Where SpaceX stands today

SpaceX became a publicly traded company in June in the largest initial public offering in history. The company sold shares at $135 apiece, raising $75 billion, and its stock opened at $150 under the ticker SPCX before climbing above $160, pushing its value past $2 trillion on its first day.

The company has grown well beyond its roots as a reusable rocket maker. It now operates the Starlink satellite internet network and absorbed xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence startup, and the social network X earlier this year.

SpaceX reported revenue of $7.8 billion in the second quarter, up 92% from a year earlier. It posted a net loss of $541 million, narrower than the $1 billion loss it recorded in the same period last year.

In August, Musk told Wall Street analysts that SpaceX was internally projecting $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, adding that there was a "non-zero chance" it could reach that figure a year earlier.

But even that ambitious target falls far short of what Musk's latest vision would require. If SpaceX hit $1 trillion in revenue and then grew sales another hundredfold to $100 trillion, that figure would still amount to less than 1% of the minimum valuation Musk described.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Musk has compared SpaceX to the global economy. In July, he wrote that SpaceX would be worth more than the rest of Earth if the company accomplished its goals, tying the idea to plans for permanent settlements on the moon and Mars.

In its IPO filing, SpaceX said it had identified a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion spanning launch services, satellite internet, defense, Earth observation, lunar infrastructure and eventually interplanetary travel.

Musk has made bold valuation calls before. In 2022, he predicted Tesla would eventually be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined, a target the automaker has yet to reach.

Analysts weigh in

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Musk likely envisions SpaceX opening up colonies beyond Earth and tapping minerals, energy and growth unavailable on a planet with finite resources.

But Mould told Business Insider that operating in space or on other planets would involve "considerable risks and obstacles," along with enormous costs. He said investors valuing the company on future cash flows would need to apply a very high discount rate to reflect those risks, meaning the theoretical value of SpaceX shares may be lower than some expect.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, raised similar concerns about the expense of reaching and exploiting other worlds.

"What he doesn't say is how much it will cost to get there!" she told Business Insider.

Neil Wilson, investor strategist at Saxo UK, took a more measured view. He described Musk as "a believer and a stargazer" and said SpaceX stock could be viewed as a bet on humanity's future.

Wilson said Musk was "obviously overegging it," but noted that "even a tiny fraction of that amount makes SpaceX incredibly valuable." He also cautioned that the company is heavily exposed to risks tied to an artificial intelligence bubble and relies on debt financing to keep growing.

He advised investors to treat Musk's post as "classic Musk hype and theatre" and focus instead on the company's underlying business.

Debt and competition

SpaceX's ambitions come with significant financial commitments. The company carries about $20 billion in AI infrastructure debt through a bridge loan that matures 15 months after its IPO, a potential refinancing risk if market conditions tighten.

It also faces growing competition from China's rapidly expanding space program, while its plans to build artificial intelligence data centers in orbit remain unproven.

The bottom line

For now, Musk's statement remains more thought experiment than forecast, as he acknowledged himself. Reaching a valuation many times larger than the global economy would require SpaceX to help create entirely new economies beyond Earth, a goal that would take decades, enormous capital and technological breakthroughs that have yet to occur.

But with SpaceX already one of the world's most valuable companies, investors appear willing, at least in part, to pay for the possibility that Musk's long-shot vision may one day pay off.