Ingenia Shares Rebound 7% as Deadline Arrives for Board Decision on Warburg Pincus Bid Versus Peet Deal

SYDNEY — Shares of Ingenia Communities Group rebounded more than 7% on Monday as a deadline arrived for the company's board to decide whether to back a takeover proposal from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus over its own planned acquisition of homebuilder Peet.

Ingenia shares closed up 28 Australian cents, or 7.07%, at 4.24 dollars. The stock traded between 4.14 and 4.29 dollars, with nearly 2.9 million shares changing hands. The company has a market value of about 1.7 billion dollars.

The gain partly recovered losses from last week, when the stock tumbled more than 11% on Thursday and slipped a further 2% on Friday.

Monday deadline

Warburg Pincus has offered 5.25 dollars per stapled security in cash, which it has described as its best and final offer in the absence of a superior proposal.

The firm asked Ingenia's board to confirm, by Monday, Oct. 19, that it considers the proposal more favorable to securityholders than Ingenia's planned acquisition of Peet, and to grant exclusive access to outstanding due diligence materials.

The revised proposal would also allow securityholders to keep a distribution of up to 5 cents per security for the half-year ending Dec. 31 without any reduction to the offer price.

Ingenia had not announced its decision as of the market close. The company has said its board is assessing the revised terms.

A difficult choice

The deadline forces Ingenia's board to choose between pursuing its own growth strategy through the Peet acquisition and engaging with a take-private offer.

Ingenia has signed an agreement to acquire Peet in a deal valued at about 992 million dollars, a transaction its board has described as central to its strategy. The company has argued that Peet's land bank could support future communities and capital partnerships.

Warburg's proposal is conditional on the Peet deal being abandoned. If Ingenia walks away from that agreement, it would owe Peet a reverse break fee of about 10 million dollars.

Warburg Pincus has said it believes its all-cash offer is "a compelling proposition for Ingenia securityholders" and a superior outcome to the Peet transaction.

Market skepticism

Even after Monday's gain, Ingenia shares trade about 19% below the 5.25-dollar offer price, a wide gap suggesting investors remain doubtful that a deal with Warburg will be reached.

Ingenia's board previously rejected two lower offers from Warburg, at 4.75 and 5.05 dollars per security. Earlier this month, the company granted Warburg non-exclusive due diligence access while continuing to progress the Peet acquisition.

About Ingenia

Ingenia operates land-lease communities, seniors living and holiday parks across Australia. Its shares are down about 24% over the past year.

What's next

Investors are awaiting Ingenia's response to Warburg's request. A confirmation that the proposal is superior would open the way to exclusive due diligence and a potential binding offer, while a rejection could end Warburg's pursuit.

The first court hearing on the Peet scheme is scheduled for late October, with a second hearing in early December, the last point at which Ingenia could abandon the Peet deal in favor of a superior proposal.