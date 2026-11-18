Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. fell for a second straight day Tuesday and sank to a fresh 52-week low. Investors continued to react to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's rejection of the company's closely watched lung cancer drug.

The stock was down 82 cents, or 6.98%, at $10.99 in morning trading, compared with Monday's close of $11.81. That put the shares below their prior 52-week low of $11.53.

Volume was heavy, with more than 3.2 million shares traded early in the session against a three-month daily average of about 6.4 million. Summit's market value has fallen to about $8.8 billion, and the stock is down nearly 30% over the past year.

The stock had already tumbled on Monday, falling to a 52-week low in its first session after the FDA's decision was announced.

FDA rejection

On Sunday, Summit said the FDA had issued a complete response letter for ivonescimab, its experimental drug, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy. The application covered patients with advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer whose disease had progressed after treatment with EGFR inhibitor drugs.

According to Summit, the FDA said the application "cannot be approved in its present form." The agency said substantial evidence of effectiveness was not established without a statistically significant improvement in overall survival.

The application was based on the Phase 3 HARMONi trial. The trial met its goal of improving progression-free survival, the time patients live without their cancer worsening. However, the main analysis of overall survival showed only a positive trend that was not statistically significant.

Summit pointed to a later analysis with longer follow-up that it said showed a consistent survival benefit. That analysis was not part of the trial's original plan.

Company stands by drug

Summit's leaders said they remain committed to ivonescimab, which blocks two targets: PD-1, a protein that helps cancer evade the immune system, and VEGF, which tumors use to grow blood vessels.

"We are disappointed for patients and their families awaiting additional treatment options in this setting," Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Robert W. Duggan said.

"With five positive Phase III studies between Summit and Akeso, nothing changes," Duggan said.

Summit licensed ivonescimab from China's Akeso Inc., where the drug has been approved since 2024. Akeso issued a statement Monday about unusual movements in its own share price after Summit's announcement.

Analysts trim targets

Several analysts lowered their price targets after the decision. Barclays kept an Equal Weight rating and cut its target to $18 from $20. Citi kept a Buy rating and trimmed its target to $42 from $43. Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating with a $30 target.

Most analysts covering the stock still rate it a Buy.

Bigger tests ahead

Investors are now focused on larger global trials that could determine the drug's future. These include HARMONi-3, which tests ivonescimab with chemotherapy as a first treatment for advanced lung cancer, and HARMONi-7, which tests the drug alone in patients with high levels of a protein called PD-L1.

Those studies target much larger groups of patients than the setting the FDA rejected. Results showing a clear survival benefit would be key to winning U.S. approval.

Summit had been one of the biotech sector's best performers in recent years, as investors bet ivonescimab could challenge Merck's blockbuster Keytruda.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.