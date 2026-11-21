Shares of ESCO Technologies rose in early trading Friday after the industrial technology company reported record orders and backlog and forecast strong growth for the coming year, boosted by its acquisition of Megger.

ESCO stock was up $2.77, or 1.24%, at $225.79 in early trading. The shares are up about 3.5% over the past year.

Fourth-quarter results

For its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, St. Louis-based ESCO reported:

Sales: $384 million, up 9% from a year earlier and above analysts' estimates of about $376 million. All of the growth was organic. Adjusted earnings: $2.67 a share, up 15%. Reported earnings: $1.97 a share, up 14%, but below an estimate of $2.15, according to GuruFocus. Orders: $392 million, up 22%.

Record year

For fiscal 2026, sales rose 21% to $1.3 billion. Adjusted earnings rose 40% to $8.42 a share.

Orders rose 11% to $1.7 billion, leaving ESCO with a record year-end backlog of $1.5 billion, up from $1.1 billion a year earlier.

"ESCO closed fiscal 2026 with strong performance," CEO Bryan Sayler said in a statement.

Segment highlights

Aerospace and Defense: Sales rose 36% to $652.5 million, helped by the Maritime business acquired in 2025. Utility Solutions Group: Sales rose 4% to $395 million. RF Test and Measurement: Sales rose 16% to $274.5 million, with record orders.

Megger deal fuels growth

ESCO completed its acquisition of Megger Group, a maker of electrical testing equipment, from TBG AG on Oct. 1. The deal is expected to transform the company's Utility Solutions Group, adding $640 million to $660 million in revenue in fiscal 2027.

Costs tied to financing and completing the acquisition reduced fiscal 2026 earnings by 61 cents a share.

Strong 2027 forecast

ESCO expects fiscal 2027 sales of $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion, up 55% to 58%. It forecast adjusted earnings of $9.40 to $9.70 a share, up 12% to 15%.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $1.95 a share.

Sayler pointed to "the addition of Megger, our record backlog, and strong positions in markets with durable long-term growth drivers" as reasons for confidence in the outlook.

Dividend

ESCO declared a quarterly dividend of 8 cents a share, payable Jan. 19 to shareholders of record on Jan. 4.

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