Google and Samsung Open Preorders for Gemini Smart Glasses From $395 as Race Against Meta Ray-Bans Heats Up

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google and Samsung have opened preorders for their first artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses, putting Google's Gemini assistant on users' faces and taking aim at Meta's popular Ray-Ban glasses.

The glasses, called Intelligent Eyewear, start at $395. Preorders opened Nov. 12, and the glasses go on general sale Dec. 10 in the United States and South Korea.

Designer frames

The glasses come in frames designed by eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Samsung built the hardware and Google supplied most of the software, including the Android XR platform and Gemini.

Warby Parker offers three styles, Alden, Reid and Wren, starting at $395 as optical glasses or sunglasses. Gentle Monster offers six designs in bold colours, priced from $449 to $489. Most frames accept prescription lenses, which can raise the final price.

Samsung says the lineup includes 30 variations across nine frame styles. Warby Parker is offering in-person demos at its stores.

What they do

The glasses have no display. They rely on audio and a camera. Each pair has a 12-megapixel camera, four microphones and open-ear speakers, and runs on a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. They weigh about 41 grams.

Gemini can answer questions about what the wearer is looking at, give directions, translate conversations and take notes, without the user reaching for a phone. The glasses offer up to nine hours of battery life, and the charging case holds about seven recharges.

Phone compatibility questions

Several reports say the glasses work with Google Pixel phones and iPhones as well as Samsung Galaxy devices. However, TechTimes reported that the full Gemini experience runs on a paired Galaxy phone, meaning some AI features may require Samsung hardware. Buyers are advised to check compatibility with their phone before ordering.

Privacy in focus

Camera-equipped glasses have raised privacy concerns. The glasses include a visible light that shows when recording. Google says camera visuals are not saved to Gemini history or used for AI training, though conversation text is kept by default for 18 months under standard settings.

Taking on Meta

The launch puts Google and Samsung in direct competition with Meta, whose Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses have led the market. The starting price is $54 below Meta's newest Ray-Ban camera glasses, though some older Meta models cost less.

Samsung first showed the glasses at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Analysts say the partnership with established eyewear brands, similar to Meta's deal with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, could be key to winning over shoppers who want glasses that look like ordinary eyewear.