Xbox Denies Report It Won Exclusive GTA 6 Cloud Streaming Rights, Says Game Won't Stream to PC at Launch

SEATTLE — Microsoft's Xbox has pushed back against a report that it secured exclusive cloud streaming rights to "Grand Theft Auto VI," with a senior executive saying the blockbuster game will not stream exclusively through Xbox or be available to play on PC when it launches next month.

The denial came hours after The Verge reported Tuesday that Xbox had landed a deal making Xbox Cloud Gaming the only service allowed to stream Rockstar Games' long-awaited title at launch. The report spread quickly across gaming news sites and social media, fueling speculation that PC players could stream the game on day one despite Rockstar not announcing a PC version.

Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball responded in a post on X late Tuesday.

"While the excitement for GTAVI and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting," Ball wrote. "We are looking forward to launching GTAVI on XBOX November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC."

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not publicly commented on the report.

The original report

The Verge's senior correspondent Tom Warren reported that Xbox CEO Asha Sharma told employees during an internal all-hands meeting Tuesday morning that Microsoft was preparing to do something related to "GTA VI" that "no other platform holder is doing."

Citing sources familiar with Microsoft's plans, Warren reported that the plan involved exclusive game streaming rights at launch. The length of any exclusivity and the financial terms were not disclosed.

The report suggested that the arrangement would let Xbox market its cloud service to PC players, as well as people using phones, tablets and smart TVs, who would otherwise need a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S console to play the game.

Kotaku and other outlets carried the report before updating their stories with Ball's denial.

What remains unclear

Ball's statement directly contradicted the idea that the game would stream exclusively through Xbox or to PC. However, it did not explain what Sharma was referring to when she told employees that Xbox was planning something unique around the game.

Microsoft has not said what, if any, special arrangement it has with Rockstar for the game's launch.

Ball's statement did not specify whether Xbox console owners who buy the game will be able to stream it to other devices, such as phones or TVs, through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft's "Stream Your Own Game" feature allows players to stream certain titles they own, but the company has not confirmed whether "GTA VI" will be supported.

Launch details

"Grand Theft Auto VI" is scheduled to launch Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has not announced a PC version, following its pattern with previous Grand Theft Auto games, which arrived on PC months or years after their console debuts.

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, home to a modern version of Vice City, Rockstar's take on Miami. It features the series' first female lead protagonist, Lucia.

"GTA VI" is widely expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. Its predecessor, "Grand Theft Auto V," has sold more than 200 million copies since its 2013 release, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time.

The game's release has been delayed several times. Rockstar originally announced a 2025 launch before pushing it back.

Console rivalry

The report highlighted the intense competition between Microsoft and Sony for attention around the game.

Sony has heavily marketed "GTA VI" on PlayStation, including promotional posts saying the game "plays best on PS5" and limited-edition DualSense controllers. A cloud streaming arrangement would have given Xbox a feature that PlayStation could not match.

Take-Two's chief executive has previously indicated that "GTA VI" will not launch as part of Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Cloud gaming changes

The report came as Microsoft prepares major changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Starting in November, Game Pass subscribers will face monthly limits on cloud streaming time, including a 15-hour monthly cap for Game Pass Ultimate members, according to reports. Players will be able to buy additional streaming hours through the Xbox Store, and Microsoft is introducing a pay-as-you-go option for people without Game Pass.

Microsoft has said the limits will affect about 4% of Game Pass subscribers and cited the rising cost of providing cloud gaming, according to Kotaku.

The timing led some observers to speculate that the changes were designed in part to handle demand from "GTA VI" players. Ball's statement suggests that link may have been overstated.

With about six weeks until launch, players and analysts will be watching for any official announcements from Microsoft or Rockstar about the game's availability on Xbox platforms, including any special features or promotions.

For now, PC players hoping to play "GTA VI" at launch appear to be out of luck. The game will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles when it arrives Nov. 19, according to Xbox's statement.

Rockstar is expected to share more details about the game in the weeks leading up to release, including trailers and pre-order information.