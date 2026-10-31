The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, rewarded players with an ear for slang, some cocktail knowledge and a sharp eye for hidden word beginnings.

Puzzle No. 1238, edited by Wyna Liu, featured a grid full of words with double meanings that could easily lead players into the wrong group. Below are hints, the full answers and tips for future puzzles.

How Connections works

Connections presents a grid of 16 words that players must sort into four groups of four based on a shared theme.

Groups are color-coded by difficulty, with yellow the easiest, followed by green, blue and purple, the hardest. Players can make up to four mistakes.

Saturday's grid

The 16 words were: STAYCATION, GUITAR, DIRTY, KILLER, SICK, DOWNFALL, SHAKEN, UP, TENNIS RACKET, SHAKESPEARE, WICKED, TASSEL, SITCOM, MARIONETTE, DRY and GNARLY.

Hints for each group

Players who want a nudge can start here.

Yellow: Think of how someone might describe an awesome surfing move or a great concert. These words sound negative but are used as compliments.

Green: Think of the instructions you might give a bartender when ordering James Bond's favorite cocktail.

Blue: Look past what each object does and focus on how it is built. All four share a common feature.

Purple: Look at the beginning of each word. You might say these things to a pet.

The category names

For one more push without the full solution:

Yellow: WORDS MEANING GOOD THAT SOUND BAD

Green: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS

Blue: THINGS WITH STRINGS

Purple: STARTING WITH DOG COMMANDS

Warning: Answers below

Players who want to keep trying should stop reading here.

Yellow (WORDS MEANING GOOD THAT SOUND BAD): GNARLY, KILLER, SICK, WICKED

Green (MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS): DIRTY, DRY, SHAKEN, UP

Blue (THINGS WITH STRINGS): GUITAR, MARIONETTE, TASSEL, TENNIS RACKET

Purple (STARTING WITH DOG COMMANDS): DOWNFALL, SHAKESPEARE, SITCOM, STAYCATION

Breaking down the puzzle

The yellow group collected slang terms that flip a negative meaning into praise. GNARLY, KILLER, SICK and WICKED can all mean excellent or impressive in casual speech.

The green group covered the ways a martini can be ordered. A DIRTY martini includes olive brine, a DRY martini uses little vermouth, SHAKEN refers to how it is mixed, as in Bond's famous "shaken, not stirred," and UP means served chilled without ice in a stemmed glass.

The blue group focused on objects that rely on strings. A GUITAR has strings for playing music, a MARIONETTE is a puppet controlled by strings, a TASSEL is made of hanging threads and a TENNIS RACKET is strung for hitting the ball.

The purple group hid dog commands at the start of each word: DOWN in DOWNFALL, SHAKE in SHAKESPEARE, SIT in SITCOM and STAY in STAYCATION.

Where players stumbled

The grid was packed with red herrings.

DIRTY was the biggest trap. It can sound like slang in the same family as SICK and WICKED, but it belonged with the martini group. One TechRadar reviewer said they solved the purple group first but then made a mistake by placing DIRTY in the yellow group before swapping it for GNARLY.

SICK and DRY also have more than one meaning, which made it important to consider alternate definitions before locking in a group.

SHAKEN and SHAKESPEARE created another potential snag. Both begin with SHAKE, but only SHAKESPEARE fit the dog command theme, since SHAKEN belonged with the martini terms.

TENNIS RACKET and MARIONETTE might also have tempted some players toward categories involving sports or toys before the strings connection became clear.

Tips for future Connections puzzles

Watch for words with multiple meanings. Saturday's puzzle showed how slang and cocktail terms can overlap. Before submitting a group, check whether any word might fit better elsewhere.

Look at word beginnings and endings. Purple categories often hide smaller words inside longer ones. If several words seem unrelated, try breaking them apart.

Start with the most distinctive group. The martini terms or strings group may have been easier anchors than the slang group, which shared vocabulary with other categories.

Use your mistakes wisely. With four errors allowed, it can help to solve the most certain group first and leave ambiguous words for last.

Rely on elimination. Once three groups are solved, the final four words automatically form the last category.

More puzzles to try

After Connections, players can try other New York Times games, including Wordle, Strands, Pips, the Mini Crossword and Connections: Sports Edition.

Sunday's Connections puzzle, No. 1239, unlocks at midnight local time with a fresh grid of 16 words.