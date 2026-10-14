BROWNSVILLE, Texas — RJ Mitte, the actor who played Walter White Jr. on the AMC series "Breaking Bad" and advocated for disability representation, died Monday at age 34. His representative confirmed that he died by suicide.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa declared Mitte dead at 1:32 p.m. local time at his residence in Brownsville, according to reports. The Brownsville Police Department said officers received a call around 12:50 p.m. and found him already deceased. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy is pending.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his representative said in a statement. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion." The statement noted his work as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's and as president of The Mitte Foundation.

Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, posted a tribute calling Mitte his "sweet son." "I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm," Cranston wrote. "I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed." Cranston said they had been texting weeks earlier about meeting for lunch. "It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? ... I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future." Cranston included the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in his post.

Mitte was born Aug. 21, 1992, in Jackson, Mississippi, and raised by adoptive parents. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3 and used leg braces and crutches as a child. He moved to California as a teenager and began acting as an extra before landing the role of Walter White Jr. on "Breaking Bad," which ran from 2008 to 2013. He appeared in all five seasons. The character, like Mitte, had cerebral palsy. The series won multiple Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award for ensemble cast.

Mitte continued acting after the show ended. Credits include the Netflix series "The Guardians of Justice," the films "The Recall" and "The Oak Room," and recent projects he was promoting, including "Talking to Strangers." He was engaged to Kennedy Suarez. Co-stars Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Marlee Matlin and Lea Thompson also shared tributes.

Mitte used his visibility to advocate for people with disabilities in Hollywood and beyond. He spoke about how his own experiences with therapy, family challenges and medical costs informed his performance. Representatives asked for privacy for his family.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day. The investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing.