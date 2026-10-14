LOS ANGELES — Travis Kelce appears alongside Taylor Swift in newly released behind-the-scenes footage from the set of her self-directed "Patient Zero" music video, which Spotify shared Tuesday.

In the clip, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stands behind Swift as she sits in a director's chair, smiling with his hands on her arms and shoulders while she reviews takes. The pair are seen in coordinated off-white or cream-toned tops. Other portions of the reel show Swift interacting with cast and crew, stepping in front of the camera, and laughing with co-star Dakota Johnson between takes.

The video, which premiered at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27, stars Johnson and Colin Farrell alongside Swift. It depicts Swift's character as the deceased former wife of Farrell's character; she appears as a ghost attempting to warn Johnson's character about the same toxic relationship. Cara Delevingne and Matthew Stafford also make cameos. Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki shot the project. Swift has said she directed the video and filmed it earlier this year.

In a statement after the video's release, Swift wrote that working with Lubezki "was something out of a dream sequence" and thanked Johnson and Farrell "for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent." She added that "giggling with your friend because you're twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience" and called Farrell "an absolute light and as kind as they come."

Swift has previously described the song's origin. Speaking to Capital FM, she said: "The story behind me writing the song 'Patient Zero' is that I was hanging out with a bunch of friends, and one of my friends told us that she had been reached out to by the new girlfriend of an ex of hers, asking for guidance on if she had had the same experiences with this guy. Everyone in our group just immediately started saying like, 'Oh, I've been through that too.'"

"Patient Zero" is one of four new tracks on the Encore edition of Swift's album "The Life of a Showgirl." The couple married in July 2026. No further comment from Kelce or Swift specifically addressing the Spotify clip was immediately available.