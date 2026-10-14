LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expected to visit an acting workshop in the English city of Nottingham this week, adding fresh intrigue to speculation that the former "Suits" star is preparing to return to acting after the couple's move back to Britain.

The visit, scheduled for Thursday, will be the couple's first joint public engagement since they relocated to the U.K., according to The Times of London.

News24 lifestyle reporter Chloe Walker said the couple are expected to attend the workshop and that Meghan may take part in it. The couple's representatives have not publicly confirmed what role, if any, Meghan will play in the session.

Nottingham itinerary

The Sussexes are scheduled to visit the Community Recording Studio, or CRS, in the St Ann's area of Nottingham, where they will watch an acting workshop, The Times reported. The studio supports young people affected by violence. Harry last visited the studio in September 2025.

The couple are also expected to prepare meals alongside the women of the Grenfell Hubb Community Kitchen at a food bank and to visit Epic Partners, an organization that supports young people through sports programs and mentoring.

Nottingham holds particular significance for the couple. It was the first place they visited together publicly following their engagement in 2017.

Acting return expected

The visit comes amid growing reports that Meghan, 45, plans to resume her acting career.

A source close to Meghan told The Times she will "definitely" return to acting. A friend said she "has been sent lots of scripts, which she's looking at," according to the report.

There has also been speculation that she was in talks to appear in the next series of Guy Ritchie's Netflix drama "The Gentlemen." Neither Meghan nor Netflix has confirmed any casting.

Meghan previously made a brief return to the screen when she appeared as herself in the Amazon MGM comedy "Close Personal Friends," starring Lily Collins and Brie Larson. That appearance marked her first acting role since she stepped back from the profession following her engagement to Harry.

A source told People magazine at the time that Harry is supportive and "wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy."

From 'Suits' to royal life

Before marrying Harry in 2018, Meghan was best known for playing paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane on the USA Network legal drama "Suits," a role she held for seven seasons. She also appeared in a range of television series and films earlier in her career.

She left the show after her engagement was announced and discussed her decision to step back from acting in the couple's 2017 engagement interview.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down as working members of the royal family, citing personal and financial reasons, and moved to California, where they settled in Montecito.

In recent years, Meghan has focused on other ventures, including a lifestyle brand, a Netflix series titled "With Love, Meghan" and a podcast.

Return to Britain

In August 2026, the couple relocated to the U.K. with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to public records of the move. They have not announced plans to resume public duties as working royals.

The reasons behind the move have prompted widespread speculation. Theories reported in the British press range from a desire for the couple's children to build a closer relationship with their grandfather, King Charles III, to Meghan considering a return to acting and the Sussexes seeking to raise their public profile.

Since arriving, the couple have kept a relatively low profile. Meghan was spotted in September having lunch with former Montecito neighbors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at a pub in Burford, Oxfordshire, and the couple were seen together at another pub on Oct. 2.

First joint engagement

Thursday's visit to Nottingham is expected to draw significant attention as the couple's first joint public outing since their return. Harry, 42, has continued to support a number of charitable causes in Britain since stepping back from royal duties, including organizations focused on young people.

Royal watchers will be closely following the visit for signs of how the couple intend to shape their public life in the U.K., including whether Meghan's involvement in the acting workshop signals her next professional steps.

It remains unclear how the couple's relationship with other members of the royal family has developed since their return. Harry's relationship with his father and his brother, Prince William, has been strained in recent years, following public disagreements over the couple's departure from royal life.

Representatives for the couple have not announced any specific acting projects for Meghan. Any formal casting announcement would mark her first major screen role in nearly a decade.

The Nottingham visit is expected to take place Thursday.