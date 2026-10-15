Megan Fox Launches Subscription Platform as Co-Owner, Site Crashes on Debut

LOS ANGELES — Actress Megan Fox has become a co-owner of the direct-to-fan platform Subs.com and launched an exclusive subscription page that experienced repeated outages from high traffic within hours of going live.

The 40-year-old "Transformers" star announced the venture on Friday with Tim Stokely, a co-founder of OnlyFans who launched Subs.com in 2025. Fox's page, accessible via meganfox.world, offers exclusive videos, photos, and posts unavailable on her public social media accounts, along with direct messaging. A monthly subscription costs $19.99, with some pay-per-view content priced between $18 and $88.

"Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image," Fox said in a statement. "I'm interested in what happens when women own all three."

Stokely said Fox "has a seat at the table and is helping us build the platform." The company announcement described her involvement as extending beyond content creation.

Fox posted on Instagram that fans were "breaking the site again" and that the team was working to restore service. Multiple reports confirmed the platform experienced crashes due to an influx of visitors shortly after the launch.

The page features promotional images of Fox in suggestive clothing. No public statement indicated that the content would be fully explicit. The ownership terms and the size of Fox's stake were not disclosed.

The launch follows Fox's separation from Machine Gun Kelly. Subs.com positions itself as a competitor to established creator platforms by giving talent greater control over distribution and audience relationships. The company said additional celebrities are expected to join in the coming months.