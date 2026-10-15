NOTTINGHAM, England — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were greeted by hundreds of cheering well-wishers in Nottingham on Thursday as they made their first official joint public appearance since moving back to Britain from California in August.

The couple appeared relaxed and smiling as they arrived for the first of three engagements in the central English city, all linked to their charitable work. They stopped to greet onlookers, exchanged words with members of the public and posed for selfies with fans. Meghan was handed flowers as she arrived.

Harry told one person it was "great" to be back in Britain, according to the BBC.

A symbolic return

The visit carried symbolic weight. Nottingham was also the site of the couple's first official joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, shortly before their wedding at Windsor Castle the following year.

Their first stop Thursday was the Community Recording Studio, a youth and community charity that offers creative activities, sports, mentoring and youth development programs. The couple's schedule also included visits to a food bank kitchen and a youth sports organization.

"They are back here primarily because they support and believe in the organizations they are visiting," a spokesperson for the couple told the BBC.

Private security

The couple were accompanied by private security. Because they are not working members of the royal family, they do not automatically receive taxpayer-funded police protection in Britain. Harry has continued to seek such protection, an issue that has been the subject of a long-running legal and public dispute.

Style notes

Meghan wore a monochromatic autumn look featuring a wine-red wool coat over a matching turtleneck and belted skirt, finished with coordinating pumps. Harry wore jeans with a gray blazer and a white open-collar shirt.

Life back in Britain

Harry and Meghan relocated to Britain in August with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after six years living in the United States.

While Harry has attended some official events since the move, Meghan has kept a lower profile. Her Instagram account has offered glimpses of her new life, including autumn walks and bike rides with her children and a tea in London with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The couple are "happy and settled" in their new life, according to The Times of London.

Not without controversy

The move has not been free of complications. The couple's children changed schools after their security team raised concerns about the commute and photographers were spotted near their new location.

Harry and Meghan were also said to have been surprised by a letter issued on behalf of King Charles III clarifying the couple's royal status. The letter confirmed that the pair would remain non-working royals now that they are living in Britain, addressing what it described as confusion over their role.

Strained family ties

The visit comes amid continuing tension with Harry's brother, Prince William. The relationship between the brothers has been publicly strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later criticized the institution in interviews, a documentary series and Harry's memoir.

Anonymous sources have told Vanity Fair that William has had no contact with his brother since the move. Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have publicly commented on those reports.

In recent weeks, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have stepped up their joint public engagements. Royal biographer Russell Myers has said the Waleses do not see their schedule as a competition with the Sussexes.

Shifting public opinion

The Sussexes' return appears to have given them a modest boost in public opinion in Britain, though their ratings remain negative overall.

According to YouGov Ratings data for the third quarter of 2026, covering July through September, Harry's net approval rating improved to minus 12, up from minus 30 at the start of the year. Meghan's net rating improved to minus 27 from minus 43 in the second quarter.

The warm reception in Nottingham on Thursday suggested that the couple retain a significant base of support among some members of the public.

Thursday's visit is the couple's first joint engagement in Britain since their return, and it is likely to be closely watched as an indication of how they plan to balance their charitable work, business ventures and family life in the country.

Meghan has also been reported to be considering a return to acting, with a source close to her telling The Times she will "definitely" act again.

The couple have not announced further joint public engagements. Their spokesperson said their focus remains on supporting the organizations they work with.