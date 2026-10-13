Eminem Joins EZ Mil on Anime-Inspired Single 'MADARA,' With the English Voice of the Naruto Villain

Eminem appears on "MADARA," a single by Philippines-born rapper EZ Mil released Friday on Shady Records, Aftermath and Interscope, with Tokyo rapper Hideyoshi and Neil Kaplan, the English-language voice of the Naruto villain Madara Uchiha.

The track opens on somber piano, hard bass and skittering hi-hats. EZ Mil raps in English and switches to Japanese on the hook with Hideyoshi. Kaplan delivers a spoken section in the character's voice. Eminem posted a preview on Oct. 10 quoting his own bars: "Out of all the rappers I've slain who have come at me I never felt guilt, cuz it wasn't murder, just suicide 'Cause really they all got themselves killed." Kaplan replied to a post naming the artists, "There's also another voice on this track..."

EZ Mil's lines on the record include, "All of a sudden you wack spitters wanna rap like you been in the dojo," and, "I can't picture you trying to scrap in no tux but you wanna personify Gojo?" Kaplan's section ends, "Power chose me, for I once loved those who hate me / Blood spilled by those I care about greatly, but all you who's left shall now obey me." Billboard and trade accounts described Eminem's delivery as closer to his early Slim Shady recordings than to the persona he retired on 2024's *The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)*.

The pairing is not new. EZ Mil, whose full name is Ezekiel Sapiera, signed to Shady, Aftermath and Interscope in July 2023. Their first official collaboration, "Realest," appeared that August on his *DU4LI7Y: REDUX* and reached No. 3 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts. He later appeared on "Head Honcho" from Eminem's 2024 album, rapping in English and Tagalog. In July 2026 he released *3RD WRLD VOL. 1*, a three-song set that includes "2200," named for the ZIP code of his hometown, Olongapo City, and mixed by Dr. Dre. A second volume is expected; no date has been announced.

"MADARA" is the first release that puts the Naruto reference in the title and puts the character's English voice actor on the record. EZ Mil has described himself in release materials as a longtime Naruto fan; Hideyoshi is identified in those materials as his favorite Japanese artist. The combination is a Shady Records single built around an anime antagonist, with a guest verse from the label's founder and a spoken part from the man who voiced the villain in the English dub. No chart position for the new single had been published as of Monday. The music video is streaming with the lyrics.