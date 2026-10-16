Harry and Meghan Walkabout Reportedly Dropped Over Boo Fears, but Crowds Cheered Couple in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, England — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly scrapped plans for a formal public walkabout during their first joint engagement since moving back to Britain over concerns about how they might be received, according to an unverified report, even as hundreds of well-wishers turned out to cheer them in Nottingham on Thursday.

The claim, attributed to an unnamed source, was first reported by the celebrity gossip outlet Naughty But Nice and later picked up by entertainment website Mandatory. According to the report, the couple's team feared they could face boos or sparse crowds if they staged a traditional walkabout.

The source claimed the idea was dropped in favor of visits to three charities in the city, adding that the couple's team can manage scheduling and photographs but cannot control genuine public affection.

Representatives for the Sussexes have not publicly responded to the claim, and it could not be independently verified.

Warm reception on the ground

The report contrasts with what happened during Thursday's visit. Harry and Meghan were greeted by a crowd of hundreds as they arrived at their first stop, the Community Recording Studio, a youth and community charity that offers creative activities, sports, mentoring and youth development programs.

The couple stopped to greet onlookers, exchanged words with well-wishers and posed for selfies with fans. Meghan was handed flowers as she arrived.

Harry told one person it was "great" to be back in Britain, according to the BBC.

While the couple interacted with members of the public outside the venues, the engagement did not include a formal walkabout of the kind typically staged by working members of the royal family, in which they spend an extended period meeting crowds along a planned route.

Spokesperson cites charities

A spokesperson for the couple told the BBC the visit was focused on the organizations they support.

"They are back here primarily because they support and believe in the organizations they are visiting," the spokesperson said.

In addition to the recording studio, the couple's schedule included visits to a food bank kitchen and a youth sports organization.

A symbolic city

Nottingham holds special significance for the couple. It was the site of their first official joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017, when they were greeted by large, cheering crowds during a walkabout days after the announcement.

Thursday's visit marked their first official joint public appearance since relocating to Britain from California in August with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Unpopular but improving

The couple's popularity in Britain has been a recurring topic since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later criticized the royal family in interviews, a Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir.

According to YouGov Ratings data for the third quarter of 2026, both remain more disliked than liked in Britain, though their ratings have improved since their return. Harry's net rating rose to minus 12 from minus 30 at the start of the year, while Meghan's improved to minus 27 from minus 43 in the second quarter.

The modest improvement suggests public opinion may be softening, but the couple still faces significant skepticism among some Britons, which may explain why their public appearances are closely scrutinized.

Security considerations

The couple's engagements also involve security considerations. Because they are not working royals, they do not automatically receive taxpayer-funded police protection in Britain, and they were accompanied by private security in Nottingham. Harry has continued to seek official protection, an issue that has been the subject of a long-running legal dispute.

Security concerns can affect decisions about how much time public figures spend in open crowds, though the report did not cite security as a factor.

Treat reports with caution

Reports about the Sussexes based on anonymous sources have frequently circulated in celebrity and tabloid media, and many have not been confirmed. The claim about the walkabout comes from a gossip outlet and has not been corroborated by mainstream news organizations or by the couple's representatives.

Video and photographs from Thursday's visit showed the couple smiling and engaging with members of the public, with no visible signs of hostility reported by major news organizations covering the event.

Royal status clarified

The couple's return has not been without complications. Their children changed schools after their security team raised concerns about the commute and photographers were spotted at their new location.

Harry and Meghan were also reportedly surprised by a letter issued on behalf of King Charles III confirming that they would remain non-working royals now that they live in Britain.

According to The Times of London, the couple are "happy and settled" in their new life.

The couple have not announced further joint public engagements. Their future appearances are likely to be closely watched as an indication of how they plan to balance charity work, business ventures and family life in Britain, and how the public responds to their return.