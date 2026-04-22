US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran after the latter said they might not attend the peace talks.

However, the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will continue.

Trump Extends Ceasefire Indefinitely

According to a report by ABC News, the ceasefire will continue until Iran is able to provide a unified proposal for a peace deal.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump's announcement comes after it was revealed that US Vice President JD Vance's trip to Pakistan has been postponed. Vance was supposed to head the US delegation for peace talks.

ABC News' report that the Strait of Hormuz remains shut down with only three ships able to pass through within the 24 hours prior to Trump's announcement.

Trump Calls Iran Government 'Seriously Fractured'

In the same Truth Social post, Trump had things to say about Iran's government.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," he said.

According to The Guardian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said that the extension is "a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike."

Ghalibaf's personal adviser, Mahdi Mohammadi, has also reacted to the ceasefire extension.

"The losing side cannot dictate terms," Mohammadi said on social media. "The continuation of the siege must be met with a military response."