US President Donald Trump has claimed that talks between his country and Iran may resume in the coming days.

The revelation was made by a New York Post reporter, who said Trump had called her with the news.

US-Iran Talks May Resume

According to a report by The Guardian, the New York Post reporter said that Trump called to say that he had an update on the situation.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump said.

Trump also sang praises for Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is arranging the talks, saying that Munir is doing a "great job."

"He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that we go back there," said the US President.

According to The Guardian, a Pakistani official said that talks may resume soon, but it may take longer than Trump expected.

US Continues Strait of Hormuz Blockade

The update comes as the United States continues its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the BBC, more than a dozen US warships are now implementing the blockade.

The blockade is believed to be targeting Iran's oil revenue as well as the significant amount the Middle Eastern country is making from charging tolls.

However, the BBC notes in its report that at least four Iran-linked shipping vessels were able to cross despite the blockade.

China has spoken out against the blockade, calling it "dangerous and irresponsible."

The country went on to say that the move would only "exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement."