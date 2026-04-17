US President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that Pope Leo XIV said that Iran can have a nuclear weapon, which the pontiff never said.

The false claim is the latest in the ongoing heated feud between the head of the Catholic Church and the US president.

Trump Makes False Claim About Pope Leo

According to fact-checking report by the CNN, Trump made the false claim while speaking to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

While Trump did emphasised that he has "nothing against the pope," he likewise insisted that he needs to what's right.

"I'm not fighting with him. The pope made a statement," Trump explained. "He says, Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

The CNN anchor immediately pointed out to Trump that his claim was not true as the pontiff never made such a statement. On the contrary, Pope Leo XIV has always advocated against the use of nuclear weapons.

Pope Leo Says 'The World Is Being Ravaged by a Handful of Tyrants'

Pope Leo, who is currently on an 11-day tour of Africa, once again spoke out against the use of religion for "military, economic, and political gain," according to The Guardian.

In his speech at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Cameroon, the pontiff said, "Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth."

"They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found," the pope added.

He went on to say, "The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters."