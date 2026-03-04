RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Shares of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., widely known as Saudi Aramco, edged lower in early trading on the Tadawul exchange Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's gains as investors positioned ahead of the company's full-year 2025 earnings report later this week.

The stock, ticker 2222, was trading around 26.50 to 26.66 Saudi riyals (approximately $7.06 to $7.11) in delayed quotes, down roughly 0.22% to 0.67% from Monday's close of 26.72 riyals. Intraday ranges showed lows near 26.48 riyals and highs touching 26.82 riyals earlier in the session, with trading volume in the millions of shares.

The pullback follows a strong 1.91% advance on March 3, when the shares climbed from an open near 26.26 riyals to close at 26.72 riyals amid broader market resilience. Over the past few days, the stock has shown volatility but remains up modestly month-to-date and year-to-date, trading within a 52-week band of about 23.04 riyals to 27 riyals (with some sources noting highs up to 27.25 riyals in recent periods).

Aramco's market capitalization hovers near 6.41 trillion to 6.47 trillion riyals (roughly $1.71 trillion to $1.72 trillion), cementing its status as one of the globe's most valuable listed companies. The dip appears tied to typical pre-earnings caution, with no major negative catalysts reported overnight.

The company is set to release its full-year 2025 results on March 10, 2026, including details on annual profit, free cash flow, production levels, capital expenditures, and dividend guidance. Analysts will scrutinize how Aramco navigated softer global oil prices throughout 2025 while advancing its diversification strategy under Saudi Vision 2030.

Recent quarterly performance provides context: In the third quarter of 2025, Aramco posted adjusted net income of 105 billion riyals ($28 billion) and free cash flow of 88.4 billion riyals ($23.6 billion), with revenue at $111 billion — down from the prior year's comparable period due to depressed energy prices amid oversupply concerns. The company maintained its base dividend and performance-linked distributions, supporting a forward yield estimated at 4.9% to 5% based on an annual payout of about 1.31 riyals per share.

Geopolitical factors continue to influence sentiment. Aramco has rerouted some crude export cargoes to load from the Red Sea port of Yanbu to avoid heightened risks in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping disruptions have been noted. Defensive measures around facilities remain in place, with no reported impacts on output or exports so far. These adjustments underscore persistent regional vulnerabilities but highlight the company's operational flexibility and low-cost production edge.

Broader oil market conditions weigh on the stock. Brent crude prices have fluctuated amid OPEC+ supply decisions, demand uncertainties from major economies, and competition from non-OPEC producers. Aramco's official selling prices for key markets continue to reflect strategic positioning to maintain market share.

Investor interest remains strong, with the stock acting as a key driver of Tadawul performance. Consensus analyst views generally favor "hold" to "buy" ratings, citing reliable dividends and long-term energy transition plays through investments in petrochemicals, renewables, and low-carbon initiatives.

As the March 10 earnings date nears, focus will shift to 2026 guidance, any updates on spending priorities, and how Aramco balances shareholder returns with strategic growth amid evolving global energy dynamics. The modest decline today reflects short-term positioning rather than a fundamental shift, with many observers viewing Aramco as a defensive, high-yield play in uncertain times.