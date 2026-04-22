NEW YORK — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took a major step forward in his recovery from Tommy John surgery on Friday, making his first minor-league rehab start with Double-A Somerset and throwing 4.1 innings while striking out three, as the team targets a mid-to-late May return to the major league rotation for the 2026 season.

Cole, who missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in March 2025, allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk in his debut outing for the Somerset Patriots. His fastball velocity reached the low-to-mid 90s, still below his pre-surgery average of 96 mph, but the right-hander expressed satisfaction with his command and overall feel after the performance.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been measured in his comments, telling reporters that Cole will likely need "several more" rehab appearances before rejoining the big-league rotation. The team's original target for Cole's return has been late May or early June, roughly 14 to 18 months after surgery, and Boone's latest remarks align with that conservative timeline. "We're not rushing this," Boone said. "We want him to build up properly and feel completely ready."

The 35-year-old six-time All-Star and 2023 American League Cy Young winner has progressed steadily through spring training and early rehab phases. He threw live batting practice sessions in March and early April, gradually increasing pitch counts and intensity. Cole has repeatedly said his elbow feels "really good" and "different than it has been in quite some time," indicating the internal brace procedure has provided stability and comfort he lacked in prior seasons when elbow inflammation forced him into rest-and-rehab protocols.

Cole's first rehab start came against expectations. He threw 44 pitches, mixing his signature slider and cutter with a fastball that showed good life. While he surrendered three runs, the focus remained on building arm strength, command and stamina rather than results. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake and the medical staff monitored pitch efficiency and mechanics closely, with no reported setbacks.

The timeline for Cole's return remains fluid but optimistic. After one or two more minor-league outings — possibly with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or High-A Hudson Valley — he could begin a formal rehab assignment in the majors. A mid-May activation would position him to contribute during the heart of the season, giving the Yankees a significant boost to their rotation as they chase a deep playoff run.

The injury saga began in spring training 2025 when Cole experienced elbow discomfort that ultimately required surgery. He missed all of 2025, a painful year for the Yankees pitching staff that relied heavily on depth and young arms. Cole used the downtime for thorough rehabilitation, focusing on mechanics, strength and mental preparation. He has spoken openly about the mental challenge of watching from the sidelines but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return stronger.

Teammates and coaches have praised Cole's work ethic and leadership during recovery. Aaron Judge and other veterans have noted his positive presence in the clubhouse and his willingness to share insights with younger pitchers. Cole has also stayed engaged with film study and game planning, ensuring he remains sharp despite the absence from live competition.

For Yankees fans, the latest update brings cautious excitement. Cole's presence in the rotation would immediately elevate the staff's ceiling, pairing his elite stuff with the team's young talent and veteran depth. However, the organization has emphasized patience to avoid re-injury, a common risk with pitchers returning from Tommy John surgery.

Medical experts note that the first year back from Tommy John often involves adjustment. Velocity may take time to return fully, and command can fluctuate as the arm regains its pre-surgery feel. Cole's velocity in the first rehab start lagged slightly behind his norm, but he appeared comfortable with his pitch mix and reported no discomfort.

The Yankees have managed without Cole by leaning on a rotation that includes Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman and emerging arms. The team has remained competitive in the early weeks of 2026, but adding a healthy Gerrit Cole would provide a significant upgrade as the schedule intensifies.

As Cole continues his rehab, the focus will shift to building pitch counts and facing hitters in game-like settings. A second rehab start is expected this week, with decisions on level and format to be made based on how his arm responds. If all goes smoothly, a return around mid-May remains realistic, though the Yankees will not hesitate to extend the timeline if needed.

Cole's long-term outlook appears bright. Many pitchers return from Tommy John surgery to perform at or near their previous level, and Cole's elite pitch repertoire and competitive drive position him well for success. His experience navigating previous elbow issues also gives him valuable perspective on the recovery process.

For now, the Yankees and their fans wait with guarded optimism. Every positive update from Cole's rehab — including the successful first start and swing progression in related throwing drills — fuels hope that the ace will rejoin the rotation soon and help lead the team toward October baseball.

The story of Gerrit Cole's comeback continues to captivate baseball fans nationwide. From the surgery table in March 2025 to the mound in Somerset in April 2026, his journey embodies resilience, patience and the unwavering pursuit of excellence that has defined his career. As the calendar turns toward May, all eyes remain on the right-hander's next steps and the possibility of a triumphant return to Yankee Stadium.