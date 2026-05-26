SYDNEY — The North Queensland Cowboys have strengthened their backline for the future by signing experienced outside backs Jesse Ramien and Sione Katoa on two-year contracts covering the 2027 and 2028 NRL seasons.

The move brings the tackle-busting duo from the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks to Townsville, where they are expected to add significant depth, attacking flair and defensive solidity to the Cowboys' roster. The pair have developed strong chemistry during their time together at Cronulla, having appeared in 111 games alongside each other, mostly on the right edge.

Ramien, a 29-year-old centre, made his NRL debut for the Sharks in 2017 and has played 176 games over 10 seasons. Known for his strong running game and defensive reliability, he has also represented the Indigenous All Stars five times. Ramien has established himself as one of the competition's most consistent centres over the past decade.

Katoa, 28, has been a prolific try-scorer since debuting in 2018, amassing 134 NRL games and 85 tries — ranking him fifth on the Sharks' all-time try-scoring list after surpassing club legend Mat Rogers earlier this season. The Tongan international has played 10 Test matches for his country and is regarded as one of the NRL's most dangerous finishers.

Both players bring valuable big-game experience, having featured in a combined 10 finals campaigns. Their arrival provides the Cowboys with proven performers who can immediately contribute to a backline already featuring emerging talents such as Tom Chester, Braidon Burns, Rob Derby, Jaxon Purdue and James Walsh — all signed through at least the end of 2028.

Cowboys Recruitment Manager Clint Zammit highlighted the importance of the signings for long-term stability. "The signings of Jesse and Sione significantly upgrades the level of depth in our backline," Zammit said. "They join Tom Chester, Braidon Burns, Rob Derby, Jaxon Purdue and James Walsh in being signed until at least the end of 2028, which creates great stability in the backline for our club."

Zammit praised the individual qualities each player brings. "Jesse has been in the top echelon of centres in the NRL for the better part of a decade. He's experienced, can break tackles and is a strong defender. Sione is a wonderful finisher and carries the ball strongly out of his own end."

The signings represent a strategic move by the Cowboys as they look to build a competitive squad capable of challenging for premiership contention in the coming years. North Queensland has shown steady improvement in recent seasons but has often lacked the consistent finishing power and experience in key positions during finals pushes.

Ramien and Katoa's experience in high-pressure situations should prove valuable as the club continues developing its younger players. Their ability to link with forwards and create opportunities out wide addresses a previous area of concern for the Cowboys' attack.

The deal also continues a trend of experienced players moving to regional clubs seeking fresh starts and greater opportunities. Both Ramien and Katoa have been key contributors at Cronulla, but limited opportunities in a crowded Sharks backline may have influenced their decision to join North Queensland.

For the Sharks, the departures represent a significant loss of experience on the right edge. Cronulla will need to find suitable replacements as they aim to maintain their status as consistent finals contenders.

The Cowboys' recruitment strategy under Zammit has focused on securing talent with proven NRL credentials while maintaining a strong core of homegrown and development players. This balanced approach aims to create both immediate impact and sustainable success.

Fans in North Queensland have reacted positively to the news, with many viewing the signings as a statement of ambition from the club. The Cowboys have built a loyal supporter base that values hard-working, physical players — qualities both Ramien and Katoa possess in abundance.

Katoa's try-scoring record and Ramien's consistency make them ideal additions for a team looking to improve its attacking output. Their defensive capabilities should also help tighten the Cowboys' right-edge defense, an area that has been exposed at times in recent seasons.

The timing of the announcement comes as the 2026 NRL season continues, allowing both players to focus on finishing the current campaign with Cronulla before transitioning north. Pre-season training with the Cowboys will begin in earnest later this year as they integrate into the new environment.

North Queensland's location offers a different lifestyle compared with Sydney's bustling rugby league scene. Many players who have made the move to regional clubs in the past have spoken about the benefits of a tighter community and focused football environment.

The signings add to an already competitive NRL market where clubs are jostling for top talent ahead of the next contractual cycle. With several high-profile players approaching free agency, the Cowboys' ability to secure two established performers represents a recruitment success.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys will hope Ramien and Katoa can form strong partnerships with existing backs and incoming forwards. Their experience navigating finals football should also help mentor younger squad members as the club builds toward sustained contention.

The 2027 and 2028 seasons represent a crucial window for North Queensland. With salary cap management and roster planning becoming increasingly complex, securing quality players on multi-year deals provides stability and certainty.

Both Ramien and Katoa have expressed excitement about the new chapter, according to club statements. Their professionalism and work ethic align well with the Cowboys' culture under coach Todd Payten.

As the NRL landscape evolves with expanding broadcasting deals and growing international interest, clubs like the Cowboys are positioning themselves as attractive destinations for ambitious players seeking new challenges.

The signings of Jesse Ramien and Sione Katoa mark a significant step forward for the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys as they aim to elevate their status in the competition. With added depth and experience in the backline, the club enters the next phase of its development with renewed optimism.