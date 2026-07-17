Hal Williams, the veteran actor best remembered for playing Officer "Smitty" Smith on the classic sitcom "Sanford and Son" and Lester Jenkins on NBC's "227," has died. He was 91.

Williams died Wednesday morning, July 15, at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, according to his manager, Zna Portlock Houston. Houston told TMZ that Williams died of natural causes and had been dealing with some recent health issues. She said Williams had felt tired upon returning just two days earlier from a trip to Ohio, where he had attended a reunion celebrating "Sanford and Son" alongside former castmate Howard Platt, who played Officer "Hoppy" Hopkins opposite Williams on the show.

Born Halroy Candis Williams in Columbus, Ohio, Williams did not pursue acting until his 30s, according to People magazine. His breakthrough came in 1972, when he was cast as Officer Smith on "Sanford and Son," the hit NBC sitcom starring Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson as a father-and-son team running a junk business in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood. Williams appeared in 22 episodes of the series over its run. On the show, Officer Smith walked the beat with Officer "Swanny" Swanhauser, played by Noam Pitlik, for six episodes before being paired for the remainder of the series with Platt's Officer "Hoppy" Hopkins, forming a comedic duo that became a signature element of the show.

The pair developed a recurring bit in which Hopkins would open a scene by laying out a case using dense, official police jargon, only for Smitty to step in and translate the explanation into plain English for Fred and Lamont Sanford. The routine became so associated with the characters that longtime viewers came to anticipate it whenever the two officers appeared on screen. Williams later recalled to WKYC how the bit originated almost by accident during rehearsal. "We did it one time in rehearsal and the producers thought it was funny," Williams said, describing how the exchange became a fixture of the show. After "Sanford and Son" concluded its six-season run in 1977, Williams went on to revive the Smitty character for the short-lived NBC spinoff series "Sanford."

Williams found another signature role nearly a decade later, starring opposite Marla Gibbs in NBC's "227," which aired from 1985 to 1990. Williams played Lester Jenkins, husband to Gibbs' character Mary Jenkins and father to Brenda Jenkins, played by a young Regina King. The series, set among a group of neighbors living in a Washington, D.C., apartment building, ran for 116 episodes across five seasons and also featured Helen Martin, Alaina Reed-Hall and Jackée Harry, who won an Emmy Award for best supporting actress for her role on the show in 1987. The series itself earned two Emmy nominations during its run.

Williams' career extended well beyond his two best-known roles. In 1980, he appeared as Goldie Hawn's tough but sympathetic drill sergeant in the box office hit film "Private Benjamin," a role he reprised for three seasons on the CBS sitcom adaptation of the same name that aired from 1981 to 1983, starring Lorna Patterson. Williams also had a recurring role on "The Waltons," playing Harley Foster, a lumber mill worker whose backstory involved escaping prison after being wrongly convicted of killing a man in self-defense. He appeared in the CBS drama across several episodes during its run from 1972 to 1981.

Other television credits over his more than five-decade career included "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Magnum, P.I.," "Night Court," "L.A. Law," "Moesha" and "Parks and Recreation." He also played Sinbad's father, Rudy, on the 1993-94 Fox comedy "The Sinbad Show." Williams' most recent television role came as a guest appearance on the Kathy Bates-led CBS reboot of "Matlock." On the film side, his credits included "Hardcore," "The Rookie," "Percy & Thunder," "Guess Who" and "Flight."

Beyond his acting work, Williams was known for his philanthropic efforts. He established the Mark K.A. Williams Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which provides funding to students of color pursuing college degrees in television or communications. The foundation is named in memory of Williams' son, Mark, a broadcasting major who died during a camping trip in the Angeles National Forest at age 20. Williams was predeceased by his son.

Williams is survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Williams' death drew tributes from fans and fellow entertainment industry figures who remembered him as both a gifted comedic performer and a warm presence on set. Tributes circulating following the news of his death recalled his ability to hold his own alongside some of the biggest comedic stars of his era, with many singling out his work on "Sanford and Son" as a defining piece of 1970s television comedy.

Williams' career reflected the broader arc of Black representation on American television during the second half of the twentieth century, spanning early appearances in ensemble sitcoms through leading roles in some of the era's most enduring shows. His work on "227" alongside Gibbs and a young Regina King, in particular, remains a touchstone of 1980s network comedy, while his role as Smitty on "Sanford and Son" helped cement one of the most recognizable comedic double acts of the decade.

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Funeral and memorial arrangements had not been announced as of Thursday. Williams' family and representatives asked for privacy as they process his death, while acknowledging the outpouring of support from fans who grew up watching his decades of work across television and film.