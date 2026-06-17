FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Norway will make its long-awaited return to the World Cup stage on Tuesday when it faces Iraq at Gillette Stadium, with Erling Haaland and a talented supporting cast making the Scandinavians heavy favorites against a resilient but underdog Iraqi side in their Group stage opener.

The match marks Norway's first appearance at soccer's biggest tournament since 1998, following a dominant qualifying campaign that saw the team win all eight of its matches. Iraq, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1986 after navigating a grueling playoff path, including a victory over Bolivia in the inter-confederation playoff to secure its spot.

While the two nations are separated by just 26 places in FIFA's world rankings, the pre-tournament expectations could hardly be more different. Norway enters as one of the tournament's popular dark-horse picks, boasting attacking riches led by Manchester City star Haaland. Iraq, coached by Graham Arnold, faces a daunting Group of Death that also includes France and Senegal, making even a point in its opener a significant achievement.

Norway's Strengths and Form

Ståle Solbakken's side has lost just one game since the start of 2025, showcasing impressive consistency. Recent warm-up results, including a 3-1 win over Sweden and a 1-1 draw with Morocco, highlighted the team's pedigree and attacking depth. Haaland has been in sensational form, scoring 55 goals in 50 caps for his country and leading Europe in qualifying with 16 goals.

The Norwegian attack is further bolstered by players like Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa, while Martin Ødegaard provides creativity from midfield. A settled 4-3-3 formation allows width and central dominance, making Norway a difficult opponent for any defense. Solbakken's tactical approach emphasizes balance, with strong defensive foundations supporting the potent forward line.

Norway's return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence carries significant national excitement. The team's qualifying dominance has raised expectations, with many pundits viewing it as capable of advancing deep into the knockout stages if it can navigate a challenging group.

Iraq's Challenges and Resilience

Graham Arnold's Iraq side arrives with limited star power but considerable determination. The Lions of Mesopotamia qualified through a demanding campaign and a playoff triumph, showing character under pressure. Arnold, who previously led Australia to the Round of 16 in Qatar, brings valuable experience to a squad that has struggled in past international competitions against non-Asian opponents.

Iraq has won just two of its last eight matches against non-AFC teams since 2022, underscoring the difficulty of the task ahead. The team is expected to deploy a 4-4-2 formation, relying on defensive organization and counterattacking opportunities through forwards like Ali Al-Hamadi and Al Jasim. Midfielders such as Amir Al-Ammari and winger Marko Farji will be key to creating threats.

Survival in the group stage would represent a massive success for Iraq, given the strength of its opponents. The team's focus will likely be on staying compact, limiting Haaland's influence and hoping for set-piece opportunities or defensive lapses from Norway.

Tactical Outlook and Prediction

Norway is expected to control possession and dictate the tempo, using width from fullback Julian Ryerson and creativity from Ødegaard to unlock Iraq's defense. Haaland's presence alone forces opponents to adjust defensively, often creating space for others. Iraq will look to frustrate through disciplined defending and quick transitions, but the gulf in attacking quality makes a Norway victory the clear expectation.

A predicted scoreline of Iraq 0, Norway 3 reflects the Scandinavians' superior firepower and recent form. Haaland is likely to find the net, with additional goals possibly coming from Sørloth or midfield runners. Iraq could threaten on the break, but Norway's defensive solidity should limit dangerous moments.

The referee for the match is Pierre Ghislain Atcho of Gabon, an experienced official capable of managing what could be a physically intense encounter. Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, provides a modern, atmospheric venue for both teams' World Cup debuts in this cycle.

Read more France vs Senegal 2026 World Cup Preview: Defending Champions Face Formidable African Rivals in Group I Opener France vs Senegal 2026 World Cup Preview: Defending Champions Face Formidable African Rivals in Group I Opener

How to Watch and Broader Group Context

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast in the United States on FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo and related platforms. Canadian viewers can tune in via TSN and RDS networks, while Mexican audiences have access through ViX. In the United Kingdom, coverage is available on BBC One and iPlayer.

Group dynamics add pressure. Iraq faces France next, making points against Norway essential for any hope of advancement. Norway will aim to build momentum early before tougher tests, using the match to establish its credentials as a legitimate contender.

Historical Significance

Norway's return after decades away represents a milestone for Scandinavian football. The team's attacking style and Haaland's global profile have generated significant interest. Iraq's qualification after 40 years highlights the resilience of Asian football and the expanding competitiveness of the World Cup.

Both teams carry national pride into the contest, with lengthy absences adding emotional weight. For Iraq, simply competing at this level is an achievement. For Norway, the goal is to exceed expectations and make a statement in its comeback tournament.

As the 2026 World Cup continues to unfold, this Group stage matchup offers an early glimpse into the tournament's competitive balance. Norway enters as favorites, but football's unpredictability ensures Iraq will fight for every opportunity. The result could set the tone for both teams' campaigns in what promises to be a memorable World Cup.