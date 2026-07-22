KOSPI Surges Past 7,000 Intraday Then Retreats to Close at 6,797.70 Amid Middle East Risk and AI Caution

SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index briefly surged past the 7,000-point mark on Tuesday before surrendering most of its gains in afternoon trading, as investors booked profits ahead of Alphabet's earnings report and amid mounting geopolitical risk in the Middle East.

The index climbed as high as roughly 7,100 during the session before pulling back to close at 6,797.70, up 49.75 points, or 0.74%, from the previous trading day, according to the Korea Exchange. The tech-heavy Kosdaq index moved in the opposite direction, closing at 751.09, down 2.25 points, or 0.30%.

A volatile session

Tuesday's trading was marked by sharp early-session volatility. A rapid surge in the KOSPI200 futures index triggered a temporary five-minute suspension of program buy orders, known as a "buy sidecar," at around 9:06 a.m. local time. At the moment the suspension activated, the futures index stood at 1,139.3, up 58.46 points, or 5.4%, from the previous day's close. The trigger marked the twentieth such buy-sidecar activation so far this year, reflecting an unusually turbulent stretch for Korean equities in 2026.

Despite touching the 7,000 threshold intraday, the index was unable to hold those gains, closing well below that level as retail and institutional investors moved to lock in profits during the afternoon session.

Who was buying and selling

Foreign investors were the primary source of buying pressure Tuesday, posting net purchases of 2.6223 trillion won. That buying was offset by selling from domestic investors, with individual traders posting net sales of 1.2278 trillion won and institutions selling a net 1.3868 trillion won.

What drove the pullback

Analysts attributed the retreat from the day's highs to a combination of factors. Investors appeared to be shifting toward a more cautious, wait-and-see posture ahead of Alphabet's upcoming earnings report, given the outsized role artificial intelligence-related spending has played in driving global equity markets this year. That caution was compounded by renewed geopolitical risk tied to instability in the Middle East, along with the burden of rising oil prices on broader market sentiment.

Sector performance

Trading was mixed across sectors on Tuesday. Telecommunications led gains, rising 5.08%, followed by construction, up 4.62%; transport equipment and parts, up 3.02%; machinery and equipment, up 2.2%; and general services, up 2%.

On the losing side, medical and precision instruments fell sharply, down 6.48%, while textiles and apparel dropped 1.27%, pharmaceuticals fell 1.18%, food, beverage and tobacco slipped 0.55%, and securities declined 0.44%.

Part of a broader rally in 2026

Tuesday's session capped a volatile but broadly positive year for South Korean equities. The KOSPI has been on an extraordinary run over the past 18 months, having surged past the 6,000-point mark earlier this year in a rally fueled largely by technology and semiconductor stocks. That advance followed a 76% gain the previous year, which itself marked the index's strongest annual performance since 1999.

Momentum through the year has been driven in large part by investor optimism around artificial intelligence and record-setting performance from Korea's chipmaking giants. Samsung Electronics, the country's largest listed company, unveiled its next-generation HBM4 memory chip earlier this week as part of an effort to strengthen its position in the AI accelerator market, a sector where South Korean semiconductor firms have played an increasingly central role globally.

A market prone to sharp swings

Even with the index's strong multiyear trajectory, 2026 has been marked by significant volatility. The KOSPI's 52-week trading range has spanned from roughly 3,079 to 9,385, according to market data, reflecting a year of dramatic swings driven by shifting sentiment around AI investment, geopolitical developments and global monetary policy.

The index's climb toward 7,000 this week continues a pattern seen throughout the year, in which strong rallies driven by foreign buying and optimism around chip demand have frequently been followed by rapid pullbacks as investors reassess valuations or respond to external shocks.

What investors are watching next

Market participants are now looking ahead to Alphabet's earnings report, widely seen as an early bellwether for how markets will interpret AI-related capital spending trends heading into the back half of the year. Continued developments in the Middle East, along with their impact on oil prices, are also likely to remain a key factor shaping investor sentiment in the sessions ahead.

South Korean policymakers, meanwhile, have continued pursuing broader reforms aimed at deepening the country's capital markets and increasing international participation, part of a longer-term effort to support valuations and improve liquidity across Korean equities. Whether Tuesday's pullback from record territory proves to be a temporary pause or the start of a more sustained period of consolidation is likely to become clearer as upcoming corporate earnings, both in Korea and internationally, provide further signals on the health of the AI-driven rally that has powered much of this year's gains.