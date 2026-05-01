Who Won ‘’ Today? Kate Brody Defeats Three-Day Champ Greg Shahade to Win (April 30, 2026)

LOS ANGELES — Kate Brody, a contestant from an undisclosed location, emerged victorious on the April 30, 2026 episode of *Jeopardy!*, defeating three-day champion Greg Shahade and newcomer Derek Kaufman in a tightly contested game that ended with a Final Jeopardy triple stumper.

Brody built a commanding lead through strong Double Jeopardy! play, finding all three Daily Doubles and entering Final Jeopardy with $22,000. She wagered $4,401 conservatively, finishing with $17,599 to claim her first win. Shahade, who had accumulated $74,602 over three previous victories, dropped to $3,200 after a risky wager, while Kaufman ended with just $100.

The Final Jeopardy category was "Sports & The Movies." The clue read: "In 2026 a New Year's Day college football game featured these 2 team names that are both Gene Hackman movie titles." The correct response was "What are Hoosiers and Crimson Tide?" — a reference to the films *Hoosiers* (1986) and *Crimson Tide* (1995). None of the three contestants answered correctly, making Brody's lead insurmountable.

Brody's path to victory highlighted sharp category performance. She excelled in "Political Subdivisions," "Common Bonds" and "Johnny Gilbert: No. 1 Hit Machine," rebounding effectively and capitalizing on Shahade's misses. Shahade remained competitive with 24 correct responses but struggled with Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy strategy.

The episode featured strong play across the board, with 11 triple stumpers underscoring the difficulty of several categories. Contestants tackled topics ranging from British geography and compost mentis to 2-word palindromes and "Come at Me, Bro." Daily Doubles included clues on Pushkin's duel site and New Orleans political districts.

Host Ken Jennings presided over the game with his signature wit, guiding contestants through a mix of literature, history, pop culture and wordplay. The episode aired amid *Jeopardy!* Season 42, continuing the show's tradition of blending knowledge, strategy and entertainment for millions of daily viewers.

Greg Shahade, a returning champion known for aggressive play, had been on a roll entering the April 30 taping. His three-game streak showcased deep knowledge across diverse subjects, but Thursday's performance marked the end of his run. Shahade's $74,602 total reflected strong earlier outings before falling short in the decisive Final Jeopardy.

Derek Kaufman, appearing as a contestant (noted in some coverage for his professional background), contributed to the competitive field but finished third. The game's outcome hinged on precise wagering and category mastery rather than runaway dominance.

*Jeopardy!* continues to captivate audiences with its daily format, testing contestants on an eclectic range of topics. The April 30 episode exemplified the show's appeal: high-stakes wagering, surprising comebacks and moments where even strong players miss clues that seem obvious in hindsight. The Gene Hackman-themed Final Jeopardy particularly delighted film buffs while challenging the panel.

Social media reaction poured in quickly after the episode aired. Fans praised Brody's composure and strategic wagering, with many noting her Daily Double success as the turning point. Others expressed sympathy for Shahade's near-miss and speculated on his potential return in future tournaments. Clips of the Final Jeopardy reveal spread rapidly, sparking discussions about college football crossovers with classic cinema.

For Brody, the win marks the beginning of what could be an extended run. New champions often face tough competition the following day, and Thursday's victor will return Friday to defend her title against two fresh challengers. Her $17,599 one-day total provides a solid foundation as she aims to build momentum.

The episode also highlighted *Jeopardy!*'s enduring production quality under Sony Pictures Television. With Ken Jennings at the helm since succeeding the late Alex Trebek, the show maintains its reputation for fair, challenging gameplay and broad appeal across generations. Viewers appreciate the balance of accessible and obscure clues that reward both casual fans and dedicated scholars.

As Season 42 progresses, storylines like champion streaks, dramatic Final Jeopardy moments and diverse contestant backgrounds continue to drive engagement. The April 30 game added another chapter to the show's rich history of memorable finishes where wagering strategy proved more decisive than pure knowledge.

Fans looking to relive the episode or catch up on missed clues can find recaps and discussions on official *Jeopardy!* platforms and fan sites. The show airs daily in syndication across the United States, with streaming options available for those seeking on-demand viewing.

Thursday's outcome reminds viewers why *Jeopardy!* remains a television institution. In an era of short attention spans, the game's format — 30 minutes of intellectual competition, strategy and human drama — continues to deliver consistent satisfaction. Kate Brody's victory, secured through smart play on a night when Final Jeopardy stumped everyone, perfectly captured that enduring magic.

As Brody prepares for her sophomore appearance, the *Jeopardy!* community eagerly awaits the next chapter. Whether she builds a streak or faces an immediate tough challenger, one thing remains certain: the game will test knowledge, nerves and quick thinking in equal measure — just as it has for decades.