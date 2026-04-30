SYDNEY — Australian shoppers are in uproar after Bunnings Warehouse introduced major changes to its iconic sausage sizzle, including higher prices and a revised recipe that many say has ruined the beloved weekend tradition at the hardware giant's stores nationwide.

The backlash erupted this week after Bunnings confirmed it would increase the price of its classic "snag" from $2.50 to $3.50 and switch to a new supplier using leaner beef with different seasonings. Customers across social media and in-store have described the new version as "bland," "dry" and "not worth the extra dollar," turning what was once a simple fundraising staple into a national talking point.

Bunnings, which operates more than 280 stores across Australia and New Zealand, has long used the sausage sizzle as a community engagement tool, with local groups running the barbecues to raise money for schools, sports clubs and charities. The $2.50 snag with bread and onions has become a cultural institution, often called the "Bunnings snag" and frequently ranked among the nation's most cherished cheap eats.

The company said the changes were necessary due to rising beef prices, supply chain costs and customer feedback requesting "healthier options." A spokesperson told media the new snag uses 100% Australian beef with reduced fat content and a "subtler seasoning profile" to appeal to modern tastes. However, the announcement triggered an immediate and intense backlash.

Social media platforms were flooded with angry posts, memes and videos of disappointed customers biting into the new sausages. Hashtags including #BunningsSnag, #SnagGate and #SaveTheBunningsSnag trended nationally, with many comparing the new product unfavourably to the old "juicy, fatty classic."

One viral video from a Melbourne store showed a customer dramatically spitting out a bite while declaring, "This is not a Bunnings snag!" The clip has been viewed millions of times. Another customer in Perth started a Change.org petition titled "Bring Back the Real Bunnings Snag" that has already gathered more than 85,000 signatures in less than 48 hours.

Long-time Bunnings shopper Mark Thompson from Brisbane said the change feels like a betrayal. "For years we've lined up for that perfect sausage on bread after grabbing some tools or paint. Now it tastes like a diet version nobody asked for," he said. "It's the principle of the thing. Leave our snags alone."

Bunnings has attempted to respond to the outrage. The company posted on social media acknowledging the feedback and promising to "review the feedback and explore options." However, many viewed the response as too little, too late, with critics accusing the retailer of being out of touch with its core customer base.

The controversy has even drawn comment from politicians. Opposition figures have used the issue to criticise cost-of-living pressures, while some government members defended the move as a necessary adaptation to economic realities. One federal MP jokingly called for a "Snag Inquiry" in parliament.

Retail analysts say the intensity of the reaction highlights how deeply embedded Bunnings has become in Australian culture. The sausage sizzle is more than just food — it represents community, convenience and the simple pleasures of weekend hardware shopping. Changing such a beloved tradition was always going to be risky.

Bunnings CEO Mike Schneider addressed the issue in a brief statement. "We value our customers' feedback and take it seriously. The sausage sizzle is an important part of the Bunnings experience, and we're listening to what people are saying," he said. The company has not ruled out reverting to the old recipe or offering both options at different prices.

Food commentators have weighed in on the new snag's merits. Some praise the leaner version as a healthier alternative, while others argue that part of the appeal was the indulgent, no-frills classic. Celebrity chef Pete Evans called the change "another step towards sanitising Australian food culture," while MasterChef alumni have offered mixed reviews.

The sausage saga has also impacted Bunnings' bottom line in the short term. Several stores reported slower foot traffic over the weekend as some shoppers boycotted in protest. Local community groups that rely on snag sales for fundraising have expressed concern about potential revenue drops.

As the debate continues, Bunnings faces a delicate balancing act. The company must address rising operational costs while preserving the goodwill that has made it one of Australia's most trusted and visited retailers. Customer loyalty programs and in-store surveys are reportedly being ramped up to gauge ongoing sentiment.

For many Australians, the Bunnings snag represents more than just lunch — it's a symbol of practicality, community spirit and uncomplicated enjoyment. The strong reaction shows how even small changes to everyday rituals can strike a nerve in the national psyche.

Whether Bunnings will fully restore the original snag or find a compromise remains to be seen. In the meantime, the great Australian snag debate of 2026 continues to simmer, with shoppers across the country hoping their favourite weekend treat makes a triumphant return.

The company has promised further updates in the coming days as it reviews customer feedback. For now, many loyal Bunnings customers say they will keep buying tools and timber but may skip the snag until things improve.

The saga serves as a reminder that in Australia, you don't mess with the Bunnings snag lightly. As one viral post put it: "You can raise the price of timber, but leave our sausages alone."