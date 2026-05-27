The Witcher 3 Gets Surprise Third Expansion 'Songs of the Past' for 2027 Release

Read more (VIDEO) PlayStation 6 Rumors 2026: Sony Eyes 2028-2029 Launch Amid RAM Crisis and AI Features (VIDEO) PlayStation 6 Rumors 2026: Sony Eyes 2028-2029 Launch Amid RAM Crisis and AI Features

WARSAW, Poland — CD Projekt Red announced Wednesday that "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" will receive a new major expansion titled "Songs of the Past," arriving more than a decade after the game's original 2015 launch and delighting fans of the acclaimed role-playing series.

The expansion marks the third large-scale add-on for the game, following the highly regarded "Hearts of Stone" and "Blood and Wine" released in 2015 and 2016. It will launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with CD Projekt Red co-developing the project alongside Polish studio Fool's Theory.

"Songs of the Past" returns players to the role of Geralt of Rivia for a brand new adventure. The announcement came slightly earlier than planned after details appeared in the company's RED Launcher, prompting an official reveal. A teaser image shows Geralt facing what appears to be a tree-like monster, though further story details remain under wraps.

More information about the expansion will be shared in late summer 2026. The development marks an unusual move for a game that has already enjoyed massive commercial and critical success, having sold more than 60 million copies worldwide and earned over 250 Game of the Year awards.

A Decade-Long Legacy

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," released in May 2015, quickly established itself as a benchmark for open-world RPGs. Its rich narrative, drawn from Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy books, combined with deep character development and meaningful player choices, earned widespread praise. The two previous expansions significantly extended the experience, with "Blood and Wine" often described as comparable in scope to a full standalone game.

Industry observers noted the surprise announcement as evidence of CD Projekt Red's continued commitment to the franchise even as it works on multiple major projects. The studio is simultaneously developing "The Witcher 4," a new entry starring Ciri, and a remake of the original "The Witcher" game.

Fool's Theory, the co-developer, includes veterans who worked on "The Witcher 3." The studio previously released titles such as "The Thaumaturge" and "Seven: The Days Long Gone," bringing relevant experience to the collaboration.

What Fans Can Expect

While plot specifics for "Songs of the Past" are limited, the title suggests themes involving history, memory or earlier events in Geralt's world. The teaser art does not depict a significantly younger Geralt, leaving open questions about whether the story represents flashbacks, parallel timelines or new adventures set after the base game's events.

CD Projekt Red also updated the game's minimum PC requirements in preparation for the expansion, now recommending an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400 processor, at least 12GB of RAM, and a graphics card with 6GB VRAM such as the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT. Storage requirements increased to 70GB on SSD with Windows 11 support.

The decision to expand "The Witcher 3" more than 11 years after launch echoes CD Projekt Red's approach with "Cyberpunk 2077," which continued receiving substantial updates and a major expansion years after release. This strategy has helped maintain player engagement and extend the commercial lifespan of its flagship titles.

Broader Development Context

The announcement arrives as CD Projekt Red pursues an ambitious slate. "The Witcher 4" was revealed in 2024 using Unreal Engine 5, with expectations for a new trilogy. Industry estimates suggest the new Witcher games could arrive starting in 2028 or later, meaning "Songs of the Past" may serve as a bridge for fans in the interim.

The studio is also working on a sequel to "Cyberpunk 2077." Balancing these projects alongside the "Witcher 3" expansion highlights the company's growth since its early days, though it also raises questions about resource allocation and development timelines.

Fool's Theory's involvement may help maintain the distinctive narrative quality and world-building that defined the original game and its expansions. Fans have expressed excitement about returning to Geralt, whose dry wit and monster-hunting adventures remain central to the series' appeal.

Market and Cultural Impact

"The Witcher" franchise has expanded significantly beyond games. A Netflix television series brought the story to wider audiences, while books and other media continue to attract new fans. The enduring popularity of "The Witcher 3" demonstrates the lasting value of strong single-player storytelling in an industry increasingly focused on live-service models.

Analysts suggest the new expansion could generate renewed sales of the base game and previous DLC packs, particularly as current-generation consoles and improved PC hardware allow for better visuals and performance. Many players who experienced the game at launch may return for updated versions or fresh content.

Community reactions on social media and forums reflected enthusiasm mixed with surprise at the timing. Some players noted the expansion could provide additional context or closure before the next major entry in the series. Others highlighted the potential for high-quality side stories, a strength of previous Witcher DLC.

Technical and Gameplay Considerations

As with prior expansions, "Songs of the Past" is expected to introduce new regions, quests, characters and gameplay mechanics while maintaining compatibility with existing saves. The collaboration with an external studio follows a growing industry trend of leveraging specialized teams to expand established properties efficiently.

CD Projekt Red has not detailed pricing or exact content scope, though past expansions ranged from substantial story additions to near-full-game experiences. The 2027 release window gives the team time to polish the project while avoiding overlap with other major studio initiatives.

Looking Forward for the Franchise

The surprise announcement underscores the cultural staying power of Geralt's world. As CD Projekt Red prepares multiple Witcher projects, "Songs of the Past" offers fans a chance to revisit one of gaming's most beloved open worlds with fresh adventures.

More details expected in late summer will likely include story hints, new characters, gameplay features and possibly release timing within 2027. Until then, players can revisit "The Witcher 3" knowing another chapter awaits in the monster-filled Continent.

The development also reflects evolving industry practices where successful single-player titles receive extended support well beyond initial launch. For a game that helped define a generation of RPGs, this latest expansion reinforces its status as a living classic rather than a static relic from 2015.

As anticipation builds toward additional reveals, the gaming community watches closely to see how "Songs of the Past" fits into CD Projekt Red's broader vision for the Witcher universe. With Geralt returning to center stage, the expansion promises to deliver the rich storytelling and immersive gameplay that have become hallmarks of the series.