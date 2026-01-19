Former Labor strategist and Mineral Resources Strategy Director Tim Picton has passed away weeks after he was allegedly assaulted outside a nightclub in Perth. He was 36 years old.

He is also the brother of South Australian Health Minister Chris Picton.

Tim Picton Passes Away

Tim Picton's death has been confirmed by a statement released by his family, according to a report by news.com.au.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Tim, who passed away earlier today surrounded by his family," the family said in the statement. Picton was described as a "deeply devoted father and loving husband, son, grandson, brother and uncle."

The family added, "His kindness, generosity and humour brought joy to our lives. Tim – we love you, we miss you, and we will always carry your memory with us."

I am greatly saddened at the passing of Tim Picton.



Tim was a treasured member of the Labor family, serving with great energy and talent at many levels, including as West Australian Labor State Secretary and Campaign Director.



He helped the Labor Party win because he wanted… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 19, 2026

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered his condolences on social media, stating that "Tim should have had many more decades ahead of him."

"That he has been taken from the world so young is such a cruel tragedy," said Albanese.

Tim Picton leaves behind a four-year-old daughter named Charlotte.

The Alleged Nightclub Assault

The former Labor state secretary and campaign director, who served from 2020 to 2022, was found unresponsive in Northbridge on December 27.

According to a report by 9news, Picton was allegedly knocked unconscious and hit his head on the pavement. He was then brought to the hospital, where he was in a coma until his passing.

20-year-old Brodie Jake Dewar has been charged with grievous bodily harm over the alleged assault. ABC News notes that the charge may be upgraded.

Dewar's lawyer previously claimed that Picton was making unwelcomed advances towards Dewar's cousin.

The lawyer went on to claim that Dewar instinctively punched Picton because Dewar thought Picton was going to attack him.