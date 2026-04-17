SALZBURG, Austria — Former Arsenal and Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger has died at the age of 48 after his car was struck by a train at an unguarded level crossing in his native Austria on Thursday morning.

Police and emergency services responded to the incident around 8:20 a.m. local time in the municipality of Nußdorf am Haunsberg, about 90 kilometers north of Salzburg. Manninger was alone in the vehicle when it was hit and dragged by a passenger train on the Salzburg local railway at the Pabing crossing, according to local reports. First responders freed him from the wreckage and attempted resuscitation with a defibrillator, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Red Bull Salzburg, Manninger's first professional club, confirmed the news in a statement Thursday afternoon. "We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident," the club posted. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander. His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable."

The Austrian Football Association echoed the tribute, describing the news as "deeply shocking" and offering condolences to Manninger's loved ones. Liverpool FC also issued a statement expressing sadness: "Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48. The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex's family and friends at this difficult time."

Manninger, born Alexander Manninger on June 4, 1977, in Salzburg, began his career with local side SV Austria Salzburg before moving to Grazer AK. He joined Arsenal in 1997 as a young backup to established No. 1 David Seaman. The Austrian international made 39 appearances for the Gunners between 1997 and 2002, stepping up during a memorable period that included the club's 1997-98 Premier League and FA Cup double.

In the 1997-98 season, Manninger filled in admirably when Seaman was sidelined, helping Arsenal maintain their title challenge. He kept clean sheets in key matches and earned praise for his shot-stopping ability and composure. Though he never became the undisputed first-choice keeper, his contributions to that historic campaign made him a cult figure among Arsenal supporters.

After leaving Arsenal, Manninger enjoyed a nomadic but successful career across Europe. He had stints with Juventus, where he won Serie A titles in 2002 and 2003 as a backup to Gianluigi Buffon. Brief spells followed at Siena, Red Bull Salzburg (returning to his roots), Udinese, and a short loan to Liverpool in 2016-17, where he made just one appearance as cover during an injury crisis.

Manninger earned 33 caps for Austria between 1999 and 2009, representing his country at the 2008 European Championship on home soil. Known for his athleticism and reliability rather than flamboyance, he was respected across dressing rooms for his professionalism and positive attitude even when playing second fiddle to world-class keepers.

After hanging up his gloves, Manninger transitioned into coaching and punditry. He worked with goalkeepers at various clubs and occasionally provided analysis for Austrian media. Friends and former teammates remembered him as a humble, dedicated family man who remained connected to the game he loved.

Tributes poured in from across the football world Thursday. Arsenal posted on social media: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger. Our thoughts are with his family and friends." Juventus and other former clubs issued similar messages, highlighting his character both on and off the pitch.

Former Arsenal teammate Ian Wright described Manninger as "a great guy and a solid keeper who was always ready when called upon." Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher noted the brief but professional nature of Manninger's time at Anfield.

The incident has renewed focus on safety at level crossings in rural Austria, where many remain unguarded. Local authorities have not released further details on the circumstances, such as whether warning signals were functioning or if visibility contributed to the collision. Investigations by police and rail authorities are ongoing.

Manninger is survived by his wife and children, according to friends close to the family. No funeral arrangements have been announced.

Born into a football-loving family in Salzburg, Manninger showed early promise as a tall, agile shot-stopper. He progressed quickly through youth ranks and made his senior debut for Austria Salzburg in the mid-1990s. His big break came with the move to Arsenal, where manager Arsene Wenger saw potential in the lanky Austrian despite competition for places.

At Highbury, Manninger became known for spectacular saves and calm distribution. One standout moment came in a 1998 league match where he produced a series of crucial stops to help secure a vital win. Though limited appearances defined much of his career, those who played alongside him spoke of his work ethic in training and his willingness to support the team from the bench.

His time at Juventus further showcased his adaptability. In Italy's tactically demanding league, he learned new defensive systems and contributed to back-to-back Scudetto successes. Later returns to Austria with Red Bull Salzburg allowed him to play more regularly and mentor younger keepers as the club rose under the Red Bull ownership model.

Manninger's international career peaked around the 2008 Euros, where Austria co-hosted the tournament. Though the team exited in the group stage, his performances drew respect from opponents. He retired from international duty in 2009 but continued club football until 2017.

Off the field, Manninger maintained a low profile. He enjoyed family life in Austria and stayed involved in grassroots football. Colleagues described him as approachable and generous with advice to aspiring keepers.

The football community's reaction Thursday reflected the sudden and shocking nature of the loss. Social media filled with messages from fans recalling favorite saves, teammates sharing anecdotes, and clubs honoring his legacy. Many noted the fragility of life and the importance of road and rail safety.

As investigations continue, the incident serves as a somber reminder of risks at unprotected crossings, even in modern transport networks. Austrian rail operators have faced past criticism over similar sites, though specific data on the Nußdorf am Haunsberg location was not immediately available.

For Arsenal supporters of a certain generation, Manninger remains part of the club's glorious 1998 double-winning squad — a reliable deputy who played his role without complaint. Liverpool fans remember his brief but committed stint during a transitional period.

Manninger's death at 48 cuts short a life still active in the sport he dedicated himself to since childhood. From the pitches of Salzburg to the grand stages of the Premier League and Serie A, his journey embodied the perseverance required in professional football.

As tributes continue to flow, the focus remains on his family. Clubs across Europe have offered support and expressed willingness to assist in any memorial efforts.

The football world has lost a respected professional whose career, though not defined by individual glory, left a lasting impression on teammates, coaches and fans. Alex Manninger will be remembered for his reliability between the posts and his quiet dignity throughout a career that spanned continents and decades.