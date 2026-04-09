BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Irish actor and writer Michael Patrick, known for his appearance in a Season 6 episode of the global phenomenon "Game of Thrones" and acclaimed roles in the BBC drama "Blue Lights," died Tuesday at age 35 after a three-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND), his wife Naomi Sheehan announced Wednesday.

Patrick, also credited as Michael Campbell, passed away peacefully in the Northern Ireland Hospice in Belfast, surrounded by family and friends, Sheehan wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "Last night, Mick sadly passed away," she shared, using the affectionate nickname for her husband. The couple had faced the progressive neurodegenerative condition together since his diagnosis in February 2023.

Motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in its most common form, attacks the nerves controlling voluntary muscles, leading to increasing weakness, paralysis and eventual respiratory failure. There is currently no cure. The MND Association describes it as rapidly progressive, with life expectancy typically ranging from two to five years after diagnosis, though individual cases vary.

Patrick's wife detailed that he spent his final 10 days in hospice care as the disease took its toll. Friends and colleagues described him as a "titan" of the Irish theatre and screen scene, whose talent shone even as his physical abilities diminished. Tributes poured in from the entertainment industry, fellow actors and fans of "Game of Thrones," who remembered his brief but memorable contribution to the HBO series.

Born in Ireland, Patrick built a respected career on stage and screen. He earned acclaim for his portrayal of Richard III at Belfast's Lyric Theatre, performing the role from a wheelchair in a powerful interpretation that highlighted his range and resilience. His television credits included the gritty police drama "Blue Lights," the superhero series "Krypton" and the acclaimed drama "This Town." His single appearance in "Game of Thrones" came in Season 6, adding to the show's vast ensemble of characters in the final seasons leading to its 2019 conclusion.

News of Patrick's death spread rapidly Wednesday, sparking an outpouring of grief across social media. "Game of Thrones" fans and Irish arts communities shared memories of his performances, praising his dedication to craft and his courage in continuing creative work after diagnosis. Colleagues from "Blue Lights" highlighted his warmth and professionalism on set, noting how his presence elevated every production.

Sheehan's announcement emphasized the love and support surrounding Patrick in his final days. The family requested privacy as they grieve, while also expressing gratitude to the hospice staff and medical teams who cared for him. An online death notice confirmed the details, noting he died "surrounded by his loving family and friends."

The tragedy has drawn renewed attention to motor neurone disease, a rare condition affecting roughly two in every 100,000 people annually. High-profile cases, including that of rugby player Rob Burrow and physicist Stephen Hawking, have increased public awareness, but advocates stress that funding for research and support services remains critical. Patrick's diagnosis in early 2023 came at a young age, underscoring that MND can strike adults in their prime.

In the years following his diagnosis, Patrick continued to work where possible, adapting to the disease's challenges with characteristic determination. Friends described him as remaining passionate about storytelling and the arts even as mobility became limited. His wife frequently shared updates on social media, celebrating small victories and moments of joy amid the difficult journey.

The entertainment world reacted with an outpouring of tributes. Actors who worked alongside Patrick in theatre and television posted messages of condolence, remembering his talent, humor and kindness. "Game of Thrones" alumni and fans expressed sorrow at the loss of another member of the sprawling cast, many reflecting on the show's enduring cultural impact more than a decade after its finale.

Patrick's passing adds to a string of young losses in the acting community, prompting reflections on health challenges faced by performers and the importance of accessible care. In Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, where he was based, calls have grown for greater investment in MND research and palliative services.

As news circulated Wednesday, searches for Patrick's roles and interviews spiked. Fans revisited clips from "Blue Lights" and his theatre work, while "Game of Thrones" enthusiasts discussed his contribution to the epic saga. His Instagram and other profiles became spaces for shared memories and support for his widow.

Sheehan's post captured the profound loss felt by those closest to him. She described the heartbreak of saying goodbye while honoring the love they shared throughout his illness. The couple's openness about the disease had offered a window into the daily realities faced by MND patients and their families — the gradual loss of independence, the emotional strain and the search for meaning amid uncertainty.

Medical experts note that while some MND patients live longer with supportive care, the disease's progression is unpredictable. Patrick's three-year battle aligned with typical timelines, though each case brings unique hardships. Hospice care, as in his final days, focuses on comfort, dignity and quality of life when curative options are exhausted.

The broader "Game of Thrones" cast has seen several members pass in recent years, though most were older veterans of the industry. Patrick's youth made his death particularly poignant, reminding fans and colleagues of life's fragility even for those in the spotlight.

As the arts community mourns, discussions have turned to legacy. Patrick leaves behind a body of work that showcased his versatility — from Shakespearean tragedy to contemporary television drama. Colleagues hope his story will inspire greater awareness and support for those living with neurodegenerative conditions.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of Wednesday evening. The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to MND research organizations or local hospice services.

In a statement, representatives from the Lyric Theatre Belfast expressed deep sadness, calling Patrick a "talented and much-loved member of the theatre family." Similar sentiments came from producers of "Blue Lights" and other projects.

For "Game of Thrones" devotees, the news served as another reminder of the human stories behind the epic fantasy. The series, based on George R.R. Martin's books, featured hundreds of actors in roles large and small. Patrick's contribution, though limited to one episode, became part of the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation of television.

As April 9 dawned, the entertainment industry continued processing the loss. Social media timelines filled with clips, photos and heartfelt messages. Many noted Patrick's resilience and the grace with which he faced his diagnosis, turning personal adversity into quiet inspiration for others.

Motor neurone disease remains a focus for ongoing research worldwide, with efforts to develop therapies that slow progression or alleviate symptoms. Patrick's story, shared publicly by his wife, has added a personal face to these scientific endeavors.

While his acting career was cut short, Michael Patrick's impact on Irish theatre and television endures. Colleagues and fans will remember him not only for his roles but for the courage he displayed off-screen in his final years.

The loss leaves a void in the close-knit Northern Irish arts scene and among "Game of Thrones" enthusiasts worldwide. As tributes continue, the focus remains on celebrating his life and supporting those affected by MND.