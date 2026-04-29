NEW YORK — No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing for the $163 million jackpot, meaning the top prize will roll over to an even larger amount for Friday's draw as players across the country continue chasing the life-changing fortune.

The winning numbers drawn on April 28, 2026, were 14, 36, 41, 47 and 66, with the Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 3. While no one claimed the grand prize, thousands of players won smaller prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million depending on how many numbers they matched.

The $163 million annuity jackpot (cash value approximately $72.9 million) had built up after several rollovers, creating significant excitement leading into Tuesday's drawing. Ticket sales surged in the days prior, with many players opting for quick picks or favorite number combinations in hopes of becoming the next big winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time. The game's format requires players to match five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302 million.

Tuesday's drawing produced several notable winners in lower tiers. Multiple tickets matched five white balls without the Mega Ball, qualifying for the $1 million prize (or $3 million with the Megaplier). Hundreds more won $10,000 or $500 prizes depending on their matches and Megaplier selection.

For players who came close but missed the jackpot, the rollover means Friday's drawing will offer an even bigger prize, expected to climb toward $200 million or more depending on sales. Mega Millions jackpots frequently reach hundreds of millions, occasionally exceeding $1 billion during extended rollovers.

Lottery officials remind players to check their tickets carefully, as unclaimed prizes can be claimed within 180 days to one year depending on the state. Major wins must be validated at lottery headquarters, with options for lump-sum cash or annuity payments.

The April 28 drawing continued a pattern of rolling jackpots that has kept player interest high throughout 2026. Mega Millions has produced several notable winners this year, though none in the past several drawings, allowing the prize pool to grow steadily.

Financial experts advise responsible play. While the dream of sudden wealth is appealing, the odds remain extremely long. Players should set budgets, treat lottery tickets as entertainment rather than investment, and avoid chasing losses. Many states offer resources for problem gambling support.

For those who did win smaller prizes on Tuesday, congratulations are in order. Even modest wins can provide a nice boost, whether used for bills, savings or a special treat. Lottery proceeds in participating states support education, infrastructure, veterans programs and other public initiatives.

As anticipation builds for Friday's drawing, players are already selecting numbers and discussing strategies. Some rely on birthdays and anniversaries, while others use quick-pick machines or analyze past results. Lottery officials stress that every drawing is independent and random.

The Mega Millions game continues evolving to maintain player engagement. Recent format adjustments and occasional special promotions have helped sustain interest even during longer rollover periods. The game's massive jackpots remain a cultural phenomenon, sparking conversations in workplaces, families and online communities.

For now, Tuesday's drawing ends without a jackpot winner, setting the stage for what could become one of the larger prizes of 2026. Players have until the next drawing at 11 p.m. ET Friday to purchase tickets and dream big.

Whether you played or not, the latest Mega Millions results remind us of the excitement and possibility that lotteries bring to millions of Americans each week. Check your tickets, celebrate any wins — big or small — and play responsibly as the jackpot continues to grow.