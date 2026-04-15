SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors in Utah announced Tuesday they will not file charges against reality television personality Taylor Frankie Paul following investigations into multiple alleged domestic violence incidents involving her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, the father of one of her children.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office cited insufficient evidence and evidentiary issues after reviews by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department. The decision, detailed in an April 14 press release, closes the latest chapter in a high-profile case that drew intense media scrutiny due to Paul's starring role on Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and her brief association with ABC's "The Bachelorette."

Paul, 31, faced scrutiny after Mortensen reported alleged altercations to authorities earlier this year. Two separate investigations were launched in February 2026: one by Draper police concerning an incident that month, and another by West Jordan police regarding events from early to mid-2024. A third probe also surfaced in public reports, though the DA's office ultimately determined the cases lacked sufficient grounds for prosecution after multiple attorneys reviewed the files because of the case's visibility.

The announcement provides relief for Paul, who has maintained her innocence amid swirling allegations and public speculation. Her representatives have not issued an immediate comment following the DA's decision, but sources close to the situation described the outcome as consistent with the lack of corroborating evidence beyond the parties' accounts.

This development comes against the backdrop of a prior 2023 domestic violence case involving the same couple. In that incident, Paul was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse and criminal mischief after an argument during which she allegedly threw metal chairs. One chair struck her then-5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Paul later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea deal, completed required evaluations and parenting courses, and remains on probation until August 2026. Those earlier charges involving child endangerment were ultimately resolved without additional convictions on the most serious counts.

The recent allegations centered on claims that Paul scratched, shoved and struck Mortensen during heated disputes. Mortensen, who shares 2-year-old son Ever with Paul, filed for a protective order and was granted temporary custody in March 2026. A court commissioner later allowed Paul supervised visitation of up to eight hours per week pending further hearings, with a key custody and protective order review scheduled for April 30.

Paul countered by filing her own protective order against Mortensen, alleging a pattern of provocation and abuse on his part. Court documents and hearings revealed competing narratives, with Paul's legal team arguing she posed no danger to the children and that Mortensen's actions contributed to the volatility. Mortensen's attorneys emphasized concerns about Paul's emotional control.

The high-profile nature of the investigations amplified public interest, particularly within the "MomTok" influencer community and among fans of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Production on the show's next season reportedly paused in March amid the unfolding drama, though Hulu has not confirmed long-term impacts. Paul's scheduled season of "The Bachelorette" was also pulled from the schedule following the earlier 2023 video evidence surfaced by TMZ.

Legal experts note that domestic violence cases often hinge on witness statements, video evidence, injuries and context. In this instance, the DA's office highlighted challenges in building a prosecutable case, a common outcome when evidence relies heavily on conflicting accounts between former partners without clear corroboration or visible injuries meeting charging thresholds.

The decision does not preclude civil actions or further family court proceedings. The upcoming April 30 hearing will address ongoing custody arrangements, visitation rights and any permanent protective orders. Mortensen's attorney has previously claimed Paul attempted to "assassinate his character" during proceedings, while Paul's side has pushed for expanded parenting time, arguing the child thrives in her care under supervision.

Paul has been open about her struggles with mental health and the pressures of public life in past interviews. She has described navigating co-parenting challenges while dealing with the intense spotlight of reality television. Supporters point to her completion of court-mandated programs after the 2023 case as evidence of personal growth, while critics question patterns of behavior across multiple reported incidents.

The case underscores broader issues surrounding domestic violence allegations in the age of social media and reality TV. High-profile figures often face amplified scrutiny, with bodycam footage, leaked videos and dueling social media posts shaping public opinion before legal resolutions emerge. Domestic violence advocates stress the importance of thorough investigations while cautioning against rushing to judgment, noting that both victims and the accused deserve due process.

In Utah, where Paul and Mortensen reside, authorities take domestic violence seriously, with specialized units handling cases involving children. The involvement of multiple police departments and review by senior prosecutors reflects the careful handling given the couple's celebrity status and the presence of minor children.

For Paul, the no-charges decision offers a measure of closure on the criminal side, allowing her to focus on family matters and her career. "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has built a dedicated audience by chronicling the lives of Mormon influencers navigating faith, marriage, motherhood and modern social media realities. Paul's storyline has frequently touched on divorce, co-parenting and personal reinvention.

Mortensen has maintained a lower public profile but has participated in projects such as the YouTube reality competition "Unwell Winter Games." He has expressed concerns primarily centered on the safety and well-being of their young son.

As the family court process continues, both parties remain bound by existing temporary orders. Supervised visitation for Paul reflects the court's cautious approach pending full evaluation of all evidence and testimony.

The Salt Lake County DA's office emphasized that its decision was based solely on the merits of the criminal investigations and not influenced by external pressures. Spokesperson statements noted the high bar for filing charges in domestic cases, requiring sufficient admissible evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Public reaction has been divided, with some fans celebrating the outcome as vindication for Paul and others expressing disappointment that allegations did not lead to further accountability. Social media platforms buzzed with commentary, hashtags and debates reflecting the polarized nature of reality TV discourse.

Legal observers suggest the resolution highlights complexities in prosecuting mutual or bidirectional conflict cases. Without independent witnesses or conclusive forensic evidence, prosecutors often decline charges to avoid unwinnable trials.

Looking ahead, Paul's probation status from the 2023 case could factor into any future incidents, as violations might trigger stricter consequences. Family law experts anticipate the April 30 hearing will weigh testimony from both sides, potential expert evaluations and the child's best interests.

The broader conversation around the case has touched on mental health support for reality stars, the impact of constant public exposure on personal relationships, and resources for co-parents in high-conflict situations. Domestic violence hotlines and support organizations have used the visibility to remind the public that help is available regardless of fame or background.

Paul has not publicly addressed the latest DA decision as of Wednesday, but her history of sharing personal updates on Instagram suggests she may comment in coming days. For now, the focus shifts from criminal court to family court, where custody and visitation will be finalized.

The developments serve as a reminder that allegations of domestic violence require careful investigation, and legal outcomes do not always align with public perception shaped by viral videos and media coverage. As the parties move forward with co-parenting their young son, the hope on both sides — and from observers — remains that resolution brings stability and prioritizes the child's welfare.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for confidential support.