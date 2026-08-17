WASHINGTON — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday he has received no response from Sen. Mitch McConnell following repeated formal requests for updates on the Republican senator's health, escalating a monthslong standoff over McConnell's prolonged absence from Capitol Hill.

"I've heard absolutely nothing back from Mitch McConnell," Beshear, a Democrat, said Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." The comment echoed remarks he made days earlier. "I've received absolutely nothing, and that's the same that the people of Kentucky have received," Beshear told MS Now on Friday.

McConnell, 84, was hospitalized on June 14 after suffering a fall. He was briefly unconscious before being taken to the hospital, according to a statement he released at the time. "My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion," McConnell said in that statement. "I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital." Weeks into his hospitalization, McConnell disclosed he had also developed a case of mild pneumonia.

After nearly two months in a rehabilitation center, McConnell was discharged to continue his recovery at home. "Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home," McConnell said in a statement announcing his release. He said he and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were grateful for the support he had received from constituents, colleagues and medical staff during his recovery, and said he would continue an intensive physical therapy regimen at home while remaining engaged with Senate business remotely. The statement did not include a specific timeline for his return to the Capitol.

Beshear's frustration with the lack of communication from McConnell's office predates Sunday's remarks. The governor first sent a formal letter on July 8 requesting information on the senator's condition, writing that Kentuckians had grown increasingly concerned about McConnell's health and his capacity to continue serving in the Senate. In a follow-up letter later that month, Beshear pressed further, calling on McConnell to publicly and directly address his constituents. He urged the senator to "directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign."

Beshear reiterated that demand during Sunday's CBS appearance, suggesting McConnell could quickly put concerns to rest with a brief public statement. "All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes, or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he's supposed to serve," Beshear said, adding that McConnell had so far declined to do so. "But you know what? He absolutely refuses to do it," he said.

Despite his pointed criticism, Beshear said he hoped McConnell's health was improving and noted the two have known each other for years. "I do hope that he is getting better," Beshear said on CBS.

The governor also directed criticism toward Senate Majority Leader John Thune, arguing that Thune had failed to independently assess McConnell's capacity to serve, instead relying on updates from McConnell's own staff. Beshear said such deference raised questions about whether the Senate seat should be considered effectively vacant, a determination that could trigger a special election under certain circumstances. "As the leader of the Senate, you've got a duty to make sure all of your senators have the capacity to serve, and what is he saying?" Beshear told CBS. "Not my job."

Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators have pushed back on suggestions that McConnell is unable to fulfill his duties, saying they have remained in contact with him and that he continues to be capable of serving in the Senate despite his extended physical absence from Washington.

McConnell's prolonged recovery has intensified a broader national conversation about the age of members of Congress, a debate that gained additional urgency following the recent death of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, 71. A CNN/SSRS poll conducted in July found that 58% of Americans view the number of elderly lawmakers currently serving in Congress as a major problem, reflecting growing public unease about the health and longevity of aging political leaders across both parties.

McConnell, a survivor of childhood polio, has served in the Senate since 1985 and previously led Senate Republicans as majority and minority leader for nearly two decades before stepping down from that leadership post last year. His current term extends through January 2027, and questions about his ability to serve out the remainder of that term have grown alongside his extended absence from the chamber.

As of Sunday, McConnell's office had not issued a public response to Beshear's renewed calls for direct communication with Kentucky constituents, and no timeline has been provided for the senator's return to active duty in Washington. The standoff underscores a broader tension playing out in state capitals and Washington alike, as governors, party leaders and the public grapple with how transparently aging or ailing lawmakers should be required to communicate about their health and fitness for office while still holding elected positions of significant national responsibility.