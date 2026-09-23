Ole Miss Confirms Two Student Deaths as Kratom Is Found in Both Separate Death Investigations, School Says

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi confirmed Tuesday that two students have died, with law enforcement disclosing that packaged kratom purchased from a store was found during both death investigations, though officials say no evidence currently suggests the two deaths are connected.

University officials announced the deaths in a statement issued Tuesday. "The University is heartbroken by the recent loss of two students and extends our condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement read. The cause of death in both cases remains under investigation, and campus police are coordinating with local and state law enforcement as the inquiries continue.

Dr. Shawnboda Mead, the university's vice chancellor for student affairs, addressed the scope of the confirmed deaths directly. "The Coroner's Office has confirmed two student deaths, and University Police are not aware of any additional student deaths," Mead said in a statement.

According to a statement from Lafayette County Metro Narcotics, law enforcement is conducting two separate death investigations, and no evidence has emerged indicating the two cases are related to one another. While authorities have not confirmed any specific contributing factors in either death, they disclosed that packaged kratom purchased from a retail store was recovered as part of both investigations.

Kratom is a plant-based substance derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, and its leaves have historically been used for their stimulant and, at higher doses, opioid-like effects. The substance remains legal in most U.S. states, including Mississippi, and is commonly sold in gas stations, smoke shops and specialty retail stores, often marketed as a dietary supplement rather than regulated as a controlled substance or pharmaceutical product. Its legal status and accessibility have made it the subject of growing public health scrutiny in recent years, even as it remains widely available to consumers without a prescription in many parts of the country.

Citing the substance's presence in both investigations, Lafayette County Metro Narcotics issued a broader public caution. "Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage everyone to avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source," the agency said.

As an additional safety measure, law enforcement also reminded the public of a separate resource available on and around campus. "Free Narcan is available through vending machines on campus and at the downtown parking garages within the City of Oxford," officials said. Narcan, the brand name for the medication naloxone, is used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and has become an increasingly common harm-reduction tool distributed through vending machines and other accessible dispensers on college campuses and in public spaces nationwide.

University officials also moved to address the spread of unverified information online following news of the deaths, asking the campus community to avoid drawing conclusions before investigators complete their work. "We encourage our community not to speculate about the circumstances or repeat information that has not been officially confirmed," the university said in its statement.

The University of Mississippi is directing students affected by the news to on-campus support resources during the ongoing investigations, including the University Counseling Center and UMatter, a student support and advocacy department that connects students with mental health and wellness services. Officials encouraged the broader Ole Miss community to lean on one another and seek support as needed while the investigations continue.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the University of Mississippi nor Lafayette County Metro Narcotics had released the identities of the two deceased students, nor had they provided a timeline for when the separate investigations might be completed or when an official cause of death might be determined for either case.

The presence of kratom in both investigations, even absent a confirmed causal link to either death, is likely to draw continued attention to the substance's regulatory status and availability, particularly on and around college campuses, as authorities work to determine what role, if any, it played in the deaths of the two students.

With both investigations still active and law enforcement continuing to work alongside university police, further details are expected to emerge as the Coroner's Office and investigating agencies complete their review of each case. In the meantime, university officials have emphasized that their immediate focus remains on supporting the campus community through the University Counseling Center and UMatter, while asking students, faculty and the broader public to rely only on officially confirmed information rather than speculation as the investigations proceed.