Sydney - Buying or selling property is one of the few transactions where a single missed clause can cost tens of thousands of dollars, which is exactly why the conveyancer or property lawyer you choose matters more than most people realize until something goes wrong. We looked at Sydney firms with the strongest, most consistent client track records across purchases, sales, and settlements. Here's who made the cut.

1. Dott & Crossitt Conveyancers + Solicitors

The clear standout by sheer weight of client feedback, Dott & Crossitt has built one of the largest, most consistently positive track records of any conveyancing practice in Sydney. What comes through repeatedly isn't a single star performer but a genuinely deep bench — clients describe excellent experiences across multiple different solicitors within the firm, from purchases to sales to settlement support, suggesting the quality is systemic rather than dependent on getting lucky with one particular person. Several reviewers specifically mention returning for a second or third transaction, a strong signal in an industry most people only interact with once every several years.

If you want the safety net of a large firm without losing the feeling of one-on-one attention, this is your pick.

2. MG Conveyancing

A boutique, Glebe-based practice that punches well above its size. Reviewers consistently highlight a calm, patient, and unusually clear communication style, several specifically mention this being a first property purchase, with the process explained step-by-step rather than assumed knowledge. That matters: first-time buyers are the clients most likely to feel lost in conveyancing jargon, and this firm's reputation is built substantially on making the process feel manageable rather than intimidating.

The right call if this is your first purchase and you'd rather have a guide than a form-filler.

3. V.S.George Lawyers

Notable for handling both conveyancing and broader estate/will matters, which means clients often stay with the same firm across multiple life events, a property purchase now, a will or estate matter later. Reviewers frequently mention fees that came in well below competing quotes without any drop in service quality or attention to detail, along with consistent, jargon-free explanations throughout. The firm also handles more complex simultaneous transactions (buying and selling at the same time), a scenario that trips up less experienced conveyancers.

Worth a call if you'd rather have one trusted firm for the property purchase and whatever legal matters come after it.

4. Conveyancing Sydney

A practice built around rapid response and flexibility, multiple reviewers describe extremely tight timelines (contracts exchanged within 24 hours of first contact in one case) handled smoothly under pressure. That speed doesn't come at the cost of explanation, either: several reviews specifically mention the firm taking time to walk clients through details that previous solicitors hadn't bothered to cover. Also worth noting: several clients mention being repeat users across multiple property purchases with the same lead conveyancer.

Especially worth calling if your timeline is tight, or your last solicitor left you feeling like an afterthought.

5. ABP Lawyers (Australian Business & Property Lawyers)

A dedicated property law practice (rather than a general firm that also does conveyancing), which shows up in client feedback as a level of contract-review detail beyond standard conveyancing — reviewers specifically mention issues being caught in contracts that clients wouldn't have identified themselves, sometimes preventing costly mistakes before they happened. The firm also handles fast-turnaround urgent reviews, with one case involving a full contract review inside a four-hour window.

A strong choice when you want a lawyer actually hunting for risk in the contract, not just processing paperwork.

The Bottom Line

None of these five firms got here by accident. What separates a great conveyancer from an average one usually isn't visible until settlement week — it's whether they caught the clause everyone else missed, picked up the phone on a Sunday when the deal was falling apart, or simply told you the truth before you signed something you'd regret. The firms above earned their spot by doing that consistently, transaction after transaction, for people who had exactly as much at stake as you do now.