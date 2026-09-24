Adelaide - Getting hurt in a car accident is stressful enough without having to untangle South Australia's Compulsory Third Party (CTP) claims process on your own. The right lawyer can mean the difference between a rushed settlement and the compensation you're actually entitled to — covering medical costs, lost income, and pain and suffering. Here are five Adelaide firms with long track records in motor vehicle injury claims.

1. Tindall Gask Bentley (TGB)

Established in 1970, Tindall Gask Bentley has grown to become one of South Australia's largest plaintiff law firms. Its scale and history make it one of the most recognisable names in SA personal injury law, with deep experience handling CTP motor accident claims from straightforward soft-tissue injuries through to catastrophic and life-changing cases. Lawzana

Best for: Claimants who want a large, established firm with significant resources behind complex or high-value claims.

2. Johnston Withers

Johnston Withers provides initial cost-free assessments of settlement offers to help claimants understand their rights, with lawyers covering both metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia. The firm notes that under SA's CTP insurance scheme, pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and passengers injured in a car accident can all be compensated for their losses, and it operates on a no-win, no-fee basis.

Best for: Regional South Australians and anyone wanting a second opinion on an insurer's settlement offer before signing.

3. Andersons Solicitors

Andersons Solicitors is an award-winning South Australian law firm with six office locations across the state, backed by a large, experienced personal injury team. The firm offers a free, no-obligation first interview along with a no-win, no-fee arrangement, which removes much of the financial risk of pursuing a claim.

Best for: People outside the CBD who want local, face-to-face access across a wide network of offices.

4. Paul Alvaro Lawyers

A boutique Adelaide practice, Paul Alvaro Lawyers specialises specifically in motor vehicle accidents, workers compensation, public liability and medical negligence, drawing on over 40 years of combined experience in compensation claims. The team also handles complex and catastrophic motor vehicle cases, working through CTP claim lodgement, insurer negotiations and final settlement, covering everything from medical expenses to future earnings and long-term care.

Best for: Claimants who want a specialist boutique firm rather than a full-service general practice.

5. Palios Meegan Nicholson (PMN Lawyers)

Palios Meegan Nicholson was first established in 1982 and has built a reputation as a dedicated personal injury and workers compensation firm, still led in the spirit of its founding partners. The firm is wholly South Australian, based in the Adelaide CBD with a regional office in Mount Gambier servicing the South East, and its practice is entirely focused on compensation and damages claims.

Best for: South East SA residents and anyone wanting a firm whose entire practice is built around compensation law.